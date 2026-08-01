North West's First Headlining Tour Canceled Four Days Before It Started

North West's first headlining tour is canceled, four days before it was supposed to start. The 13-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted on Instagram Stories Thursday:

"I was really excited to go on tour w Molly Santana, sadly it isn't happening anymore, but I have something special for u guys. See ya soon."

Co-headliner Molly Santana posted her own apology: "I sincerely apologize. I know a lot of you have taken time out of your busy schedules and spent your hard-earned money planning to be there."

The Molly x North Kimokawaii Tour had been scheduled to kick off August 5 at the House of Blues in Dallas, a 14-date North American run through August 27 in Los Angeles, announced on June 16 following both artists' performances at Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash in Chicago.

The tour's website is now offline. Ticketmaster has marked the Dallas, Toronto and Los Angeles dates canceled. Refunds are being processed automatically.

No reason has been given by either artist, their representatives, the venues or Ticketmaster. No cancellation cause has been confirmed publicly.

North released her self-produced debut EP N0rth4evr in May. Santana recently appeared on Drake's track Ran to Atlanta. Both said see you soon. Neither said why.