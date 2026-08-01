Sid Wilson Permanently Kicked Out Of Slipknot

Sid Wilson, known to Slipknot fans as #0, the DJ and keyboardist who has been with the Iowa metal band since 1999 and whose turntable work helped define the industrial-meets-nu-metal sound of their early records. was permanently kicked out of Slipknot on Friday afternoon, TMZ reported.

A source close to the band told the outlet he was notified of the dismissal late Friday. No reason has been given. Neither Wilson nor the band has commented publicly.

Wilson is one of the original nine members who formed the definitive Slipknot lineup. With his departure, only four of the nine remain: vocalist Corey Taylor, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan, guitarist Mick Thomson and guitarist Jim Root.

Bassist Paul Gray died of a drug overdose in 2010. Drummer Joey Jordison was dismissed and died in his sleep in 2021. Percussionist Chris Fehn was fired in 2019 following a financial dispute. DJ Craig Jones quietly departed in 2023.

The band's current roster is completed by Alessandro Venturella, Michael Pfaff and Eloy Casagrande on bass, percussion and drums respectively.

The firing comes eight months after Wilson got engaged to Kelly Osbourne backstage at Ozzy Osbourne's final Black Sabbath concert, an engagement they quietly ended in March 2026. Their son Sidney was born in November 2022.



