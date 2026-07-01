Ruby Rose Hospitalized With Two Broken Ribs After Falling Into Her Pool

Ruby Rose posted the video herself. On Monday June 29, the 40-year-old actress was edging along the narrow ledge of her swimming pool holding a garden hose, trying to water a section of her garden, when she lost her footing and went in backwards, slamming her right side against the pool edge on the way down.

The security camera caught the whole thing. She shared it to Instagram Stories with the caption:

"RIP to my ribs, and the rest of my summer. They are broken, multiple. Straight to hospital, did not pass go or collect $200."

On Threads she added:

"One second I'm here talking to you. The next I'm in the hospital with two broken ribs. What a bloody Monday."

She landed, she said, "perfectly on the right side of my ribs," breaking the bottom two.

She is now breathing into a machine and has asked her followers to send book and show recommendations because "this is going to take many weeks."

Rose, known for Orange Is the New Black, Pitch Perfect 3 and her run on The CW's Batwoman, has a complicated history with rib injuries specifically. The Batwoman injury in 2019, initially believed to be a broken rib, turned out to be two herniated discs that required emergency surgery to prevent paralysis.

She later said the trauma around that experience required three months at a trauma facility to process.

This one, by comparison, is straightforwardly two broken ribs from falling into her own pool while doing yard work.

"I've just broken two ribs, falling into my own pool backwards," she wrote, "and you couldn't pay me to put a bra on, let alone stand up."