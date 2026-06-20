Pirates Of The Caribbean At Disneyland Is Reopening On June 26

Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland has a reopening date.

The ride will be back on Friday June 26, 2026, according to the Disneyland website, ending a closure that has been ongoing since early May.

The attraction and the adjacent Blue Bayou restaurant both shut down for refurbishment at the same time.

Blue Bayou has since reopened with a modified dining experience.

The exterior queue of Pirates of the Caribbean received fresh paint during the downtime, visible in photos taken at the park in early June.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most iconic attractions in Disneyland's history, it opened in 1967 as Walt Disney's final personally supervised attraction and has been running in various forms ever since.

The Disneyland original is the largest version of the ride, longer and more elaborate than its Walt Disney World counterpart, and it remains one of the most visited attractions in the park.

If you have a trip planned to Disneyland in the next few weeks and Pirates was on your list, June 26 is the date. The Disneyland website will show updated wait times once it reopens.



