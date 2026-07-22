Rory McIlroy Finished 40th At The British Open And Is Taking The Rest Of Summer Off

Rory McIlroy had a week at Royal Birkdale that he summed up perfectly. "I was just sort of stuck in neutral for most of the week." He finished tied for 40th at 1-under par, impressive off the tee, inconsistent with his irons, unable to get his putter to cooperate, and when it was over he packed his bags and announced he is done for the summer.

The break is partly about the golf, McIlroy has been clear that at 37, with six majors including back-to-back Masters in 2025 and 2026, he no longer feels the pull to grind through the full PGA Tour schedule the way he once did.

"There's been years where I've given it maybe more of my attention and years that I haven't," he said. "I just have other things that I prioritize." Asked if competing week in, week out no longer gets his juices flowing the way it used to, he said simply: "Yes, that's fair."

The break is also about something he admits he has not done yet: actually celebrate. "I haven't really taken the time to enjoy that or celebrate that," he said of his April Masters victory. His daughter Poppy has four weeks left of school holidays.

His wife Erica is waiting. The Green Jacket has been sitting unworn and the moment untoasted. "I'm just going to enjoy the summer holidays with her and Erica. That's what I'm looking forward to the most."

He is the second-ranked player in the world. He has six major championships. He is spending August by the pool with his kid.