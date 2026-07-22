Peter Navarro Had His Contempt Of Congress Convictions Upheld By A Federal Appeals Court Tuesday

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously upheld the contempt of Congress convictions of Peter Navarro on Tuesday, affirming a 2023 jury verdict that found the current White House trade counselor had defied a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 events at the Capitol.

The case turns on executive privilege. Navarro maintained throughout that he could not comply with the House committee's subpoena, which sought documents and a deposition, because President Trump had invoked executive privilege over his communications and conduct.

The appeals court found he was unable to provide factual proof that Trump had actually invoked that privilege.

The ruling also held that his book, published after he left the White House, and public statements made in a private capacity could not be shielded under that doctrine.

Navarro, who served as a trade and pandemic adviser during Trump's first term and returned to the White House for the second, already served his four-month prison sentence following the original conviction.

He is continuing to fight the case. His attorney Abhishek Kambli said they have not given up their appeal, describing the panel's ruling as one they intend to challenge further.

The next step would be to seek review from the full D.C. Circuit or petition the Supreme Court



