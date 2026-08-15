Ryan De Nino, Reality TV Star, Dead at 40

Ryan De Nino, the Staten Island businessman who appeared on Season 2 of Married at First Sight in 2015 when he was 29, was matched with Jessica Castro and married her at the altar having never met her before, died suddenly earlier this week in New Jersey at the age of 40.

A family member confirmed the death to TMZ on Friday. No cause of death has been disclosed and the family says they will not be releasing further details.

His sister Melissa posted a tribute on Facebook on Tuesday: "Ryan was so damn funny and witty. He was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He had a huge heart, always. I can't explain what it's like to lose a sibling. Someone who's been there from the beginning and shares the same memories. No matter what we were going through, I loved him immensely. Life as I know it will never be the same."

De Nino and Castro decided to stay together on the show's Decision Day, a rare outcome on a series where most couples separate. Their marriage did not survive beyond the experiment. He was 40 years old.