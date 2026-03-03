Sabrina Carpenter’s Perfume Line Just Hit A Number That Nobody Saw Coming And Her Newest Scent Is Everything

Sabrina Carpenter has spent the last year becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.

What you probably didn’t know is that she’s also quietly building one of the most successful celebrity fragrance empires in the world.

Carpenter’s perfume line, developed by Scent Beauty and sold under the Fragrance by Sabrina banner, topped $100 million in sales in 2025.

You read that right. One hundred million dollars in fragrance revenue from a line that started with a single debut scent in 2022 and has since expanded into one of the most recognizable celebrity beauty brands in the United States.

When Did Sabrina Carpenter Release Her Perfume?

Carpenter launched her first fragrance, Sweet Tooth, in 2022 through Scent Beauty, the same fragrance developer behind Kylie Minogue’s perfume line.

Carpenter was still building her mainstream profile, coming off Emails I Can’t Send and beginning the slow ascent that would eventually make her one of the most-streamed artists in the world.

Sweet Tooth set the template for everything that followed, dessert-inspired, unapologetically sweet, and priced accessibly.

The eau de parfum features top notes of candied ginger and chocolate marshmallow, a creamy vanilla core, and a base of Chantilly cream. It smells exactly how it sounds.

Caramel Dream added orange zest and freesia to the sweet vanilla base. Cherry Baby leaned into cherry, plum, brown sugar, and cashmere for a more sensual evening option.

Me Espresso brought in rich cocoa, espresso bean, jasmine, and vanilla orchid for something warmer and bolder. All four collections, Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy, are available in eau de parfum, fragrance mist, and travel spray formats, with most styles priced under $30.

The newest addition is Lemon Pie, unveiled in January 2026. Created in collaboration with perfumer Gil Clavien, it opens with candied lemon, Italian bergamot, and neroli, moves through jasmine, orange blossom, limoncello, and violet in the middle, and settles into a base of digestive biscuit, vanilla whipped cream, and tonka bean.

“This fragrance feels fun, happy and a little nostalgic, which is the perfect combination,” Carpenter said in the press release.

The brand is now available in 54 markets and expanding fast. Stephen Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty, confirmed plans to enter Brazil, Mexico, India, and Sri Lanka in early 2026 alongside Carpenter’s South American tour dates.

“We debuted in the United States with great success,” Mormoris said. “We had a great business at Walmart. Now we’re in every major retailer in the United States, including Ulta Beauty.”

He added:

“I believe Sabrina Carpenter will be one of the most powerful brands in the marketplace. A few other celebrities have reached that status, not many. And I think Sabrina will be one of them.”

When Will Sabrina Carpenter Tour Again?

Sabrina Carpenter is currently headlining a South American run with upcoming dates in Santiago, Chile on March 13, Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 15, Asunción, Paraguay on March 18, São Paulo, Brazil on March 20, and Bogotá, Colombia on March 22.

After South America, she headlines both weekends of Coachella 2026 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 10 and April 17.

The South American dates are the first major international run following the conclusion of her Short n’ Sweet tour, which wrapped with six consecutive nights at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in November 2025.

The tour ran from September 2024 through November 2025 and covered North America, Europe, and Australia. No additional 2026 North American headline dates have been announced beyond Coachella.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild: Her Biggest Hit Yet

Manchild is the lead single from Carpenter’s seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, released June 5, 2025.

She co-wrote it with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen on what she described as a random Tuesday that became, in her words, “the best random Tuesday.”

The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, her second number-one single after Please Please Please, and also hit number one in the UK, Ireland, and multiple other markets worldwide.

It reached the top ten in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, and Singapore.

The music video, directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, shows Carpenter hitchhiking across the American West with a rotating cast of useless men arriving on jet skis, shopping carts attached to motorcycles, and motorized recliner chairs.





It spawned a line dance that went viral on TikTok within 48 hours of release.

Manchild earned four Grammy nominations at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards on February 1. Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video.

Man’s Best Friend was separately nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Carpenter performed the song at the ceremony in an airport-themed set, walking down a baggage claim carousel in an all-white pilot-inspired ensemble. She told the crowd through a loudspeaker: “It’s your captain Sabrina speaking.”

Jack Antonoff told Rolling Stone it is “easily my favorite song we’ve ever done together.”

Carpenter herself described the song as “the embodiment of a loving eye roll” that “feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer.”

How Tall Is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter is 5 feet tall.

She has spoken about her height openly and with characteristic humor throughout her career.

Born May 11, 1999, in East Greenville, Pennsylvania, Carpenter is 26 years old. She first gained mainstream recognition as Maya Hart on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World from 2014 to 2017, released her debut album Eyes Wide Open in 2015, and spent the better part of a decade building toward the global pop moment she is currently living.

The perfume line is part of that moment. So is Coachella. So is a fragrance empire hitting nine figures in annual revenue before she turned 27.