Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Bucket Is Shaped Like A Bong And It Will Be In Theaters On June 5

Paramount Pictures, Miramax and the official Scary Movie 6 accounts posted a joint Instagram video on Thursday May 21, 2026 captioned “Y’all weren’t ready,” and they were right.

Nobody was ready for a movie popcorn bucket shaped like a glass bong. The internet has been losing its mind ever since.

The bucket is real. It will be available at AMC and Regal cinemas starting June 5, the day Scary Movie 6 opens in theaters, in four different sizes.

The promotional images accompanying the reveal showed four versions of the bucket with the tagline “Choose the piece that fits you just right.” The smaller side tube that sticks out from the main globe base?

That is the butter dispenser. This is not a joke. This is a real popcorn container you can fill with movie theater popcorn and butter.

The franchise that released promotional rolling papers during the original Scary Movie’s early 2000s marketing campaign has just announced a bong-shaped popcorn bucket for its 2026 comeback. If anything, the only surprise is that it took this long.

What The Bucket Actually Looks Like

The design is unmistakable. A spherical globe base forms the bottom of the container, this is where the popcorn goes, and the promotional images show it filled to the top with kernels.

Rising from that globe is a tall vertical tube. A side stem extends out from the middle of the vertical tube, this is the butter dispenser.

Dramatic smoke effects surround the whole design in the reveal photos, shot in dark lighting that leans into the obvious visual gag.

The Scary Movie logo appears prominently on the side of the container. The official teaser video called it “the popcorn bucket theaters were never ready for.”

Multiple sizes were presented in a follow-up image with the “choose the piece that fits you just right” caption, which is the kind of layered joke that the Scary Movie franchise has been executing since the first film parodied Scream in 2000.

Whether every theater carrying the film will stock the bucket or whether it will be a limited availability item at select locations has not been specified by Paramount.

What has been confirmed by Hollywood Life is that it will be available at AMC and Regal starting June 5.

Resale experts quoted in coverage of the reveal are already predicting the bucket will appear on secondary marketplaces with inflated prices if theater supplies run short, the same thing that happened with Dune Part Two’s sandworm bucket in 2024 and with Deadpool and Wolverine’s risqué design from the same period.

Why The Popcorn Bucket Moment Matters

The Scary Movie 6 bucket did not arrive in a vacuum. It arrived at the tail end of a two-year cultural moment in which movie theater popcorn buckets have become one of the most effective and discussed forms of entertainment marketing.

The turning point was Dune Part Two’s sandworm bucket, an AMC-exclusive container shaped like the iconic giant worm from Frank Herbert’s novel, designed with an opening that provoked the kind of double-take that had the entire cast and director Denis Villeneuve publicly reacting to it.

Florence Pugh said on a late-night appearance “That’s not okay. Who made that? That’s not okay. That’s wrong.” Timothée Chalamet speculated that either the designer was at home thrilled with their work or brutally offended by the response.

The bucket generated millions of social media impressions and AMC reported it as one of its best-selling concession collectibles.

After Dune Part Two proved that an outrageous popcorn bucket could drive ticket sales, audience excitement and earned media, every major studio began looking at what its own version of the moment could be.

Deadpool and Wolverine delivered one. Several other major releases followed with novelty designs.

The format crystallized into a genuine marketing category, the theatrical collectible that functions as both a concession item and a viral object.

Theater collectibles have evolved far beyond simple snack containers, and the Scary Movie 6 popcorn bucket could become one of the biggest collectible movie items of 2026.

As viral movie merchandise continues dominating social media conversations, collectors increasingly view limited-edition popcorn buckets as pop culture memorabilia rather than concession items.

The Scary Movie 6 bong bucket is the most obvious possible version of the format for the most obvious possible franchise.

A comedy series built entirely around going further than anyone expects, in every possible direction, has released a popcorn bucket shaped like drug paraphernalia. The only question the internet has been asking since the reveal is why this took 26 years.

The Film Behind The Bucket

Scary Movie 6 opens June 5, 2026, and the marketing that produced the bong bucket is doing exactly what good marketing does, creating a conversation about the film weeks before anyone has seen it.

The movie itself is directed by Michael Tiddes and brings back what is being called the Core Four: Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris and Regina Hall, the original cast members whose chemistry defined the first two Scary Movie films and who have not appeared together in the franchise since Scary Movie 2 in 2001.

The Wayans family, which created and drove the original concept, is back in creative control after the fifth film, 2013’s Scary Movie 5, which was made without Wayans involvement and received a universally poor reception, demonstrated what the franchise looks like when the people who invented it are not involved.

The plot brings the friends back together when a masked killer returns 26 years after the events of the original, a timeline that makes the movie both a direct continuation of the 1994 event (the fictional murders that the original Scary Movie was spoofing) and a meta-commentary on the fact that it has actually been 26 years since the first Scary Movie released in 2000.

The film promises to spoof recent popular horror hits, which in the years since Scary Movie 5 have included Get Out, It, A Quiet Place, Hereditary, Midsommar, The Menu and several others that have given the genre enough material to sustain multiple parody films.

The project hits theaters on June 5, 2026, through Paramount Pictures. The plot follows friends who reunite when a masked killer returns after twenty six long years.

It promises to spoof recent popular horror hits perfectly and deliver big laughs.

The Franchise History That Built To This Moment

The original Scary Movie in 2000 was one of the most successful comedies of its era, a Wayans Brothers production that took the Scream franchise, I Know What You Did Last Summer and the broader horror movie conventions of the late 1990s and subjected them to the kind of merciless parody that included jokes that would be difficult to make today and that made the film simultaneously enormous and controversial.

It grossed $278 million on a $19 million budget and launched one of the most commercially successful comedy franchises of the early 2000s.

The first film’s marketing included promotional rolling papers, a detail that the current bucket is explicitly referencing and extending.

The franchise has always understood its audience and has always been willing to commit fully to the joke, regardless of how far that commitment takes the marketing team.

The official Scary Movie social media pages recently dropped a short teaser video describing the collectible as “the popcorn bucket theaters were never ready for.”

The teaser instantly ignited massive discussion online because the bucket shown in the video looks exactly like a glass bong decorated with Scary Movie branding and stickers.

The response across social media since the Thursday reveal has included reactions ranging from disbelief to enthusiasm to the kind of confused laughter that the franchise’s marketing has always been designed to produce.

Some called it “the most fitting popcorn bucket ever made.” Others noted that only Scary Movie could turn a bong into movie merchandise and make it feel completely natural. The phrase “Y’all weren’t ready” appears to have been accurate.

June 5 is the date. AMC and Regal are the locations. Four sizes are available. The butter comes out of the side stem.