Tom Selleck Is Returning To Television With A True Crime Series

Tom Selleck is coming back to television. The 81-year-old actor who spent 14 seasons as NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods, one of the longest-running police dramas in the history of American network television, has signed on to host, narrate and executive produce a new true crime documentary series for The History Channel.

The show is called Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck. It consists of 10 one-hour episodes examining the most consequential crimes and investigations in American history, from Old West outlaws to modern high-tech federal manhunts.

It will air during the 2026-27 broadcast season. No specific premiere date has been set.

The announcement was greenlit on March 4, 2026, and has been generating attention this week as the project details have circulated more widely.

For the enormous audience that followed Blue Bloods from 2010 through its December 2024 finale, a show that regularly attracted 10 million or more viewers and that ended with its 14th season only after CBS decided the run had reached a natural conclusion, Crime and Justice represents the first opportunity to watch Selleck on screen in a new project since Frank Reagan said his final goodbye.

“Tom has long brought credibility and insight to stories about law and justice,” said Eli Lehrer, the History Channel’s executive vice president and head of programming. “That background makes him a natural partner for this project. We’re pleased to be working with Tom on a series that looks at real crimes, real investigations, and the people responsible for upholding the law when the stakes were highest.”

Selleck described his own connection to the material directly. “Throughout my career, I’ve been drawn to stories about consequences and the pursuit of justice. This series looks at real cases from across American history and the people tasked with seeing them through.”

The Career That Made This Casting Obvious

The specific thing that makes Tom Selleck an unusual choice for a true crime documentary host, and the thing that makes it simultaneously feel completely natural, is the specific depth of his preparation for fictional law enforcement roles across more than four decades.

He played Thomas Magnum, the private investigator in Hawaii who operates on instinct and conscience, in Magnum P.I. from 1980 to 1988, eight seasons of a show that was one of the most popular dramas on American television throughout the Reagan era.

He played Jesse Stone, the quietly complex small-town Massachusetts police chief, in a series of CBS television films from 2005 through 2015.

He played Frank Reagan, the patriarch commissioner, from 2010 until December 2024, a character whose relationship with law enforcement was not just professional but generational, theological and deeply personal.

Three characters. Three different relationships with law, justice and the specific question of what it costs to be the person responsible for enforcing the rules in a world that constantly tests them.

None of those were playing dress-up with a badge. They were sustained, deeply researched portrayals that required Selleck to understand how law enforcement actually works, how the culture of policing shapes the people within it and how the pursuit of justice interacts with everything else a person values.

The History Channel is not asking him to reinvent himself. It is asking him to host a documentary series about the subjects he has been studying, in one form or another, for his entire professional life.

What Was Blue Bloods?

Blue Bloods ran from September 24, 2010 until its series finale in December 2024. Fourteen seasons.

Three hundred and two episodes. A cast that included Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou and dozens of others across its run.

The show was set entirely within the Reagan family, three generations of law enforcement officers in New York City, and its signature narrative device was the weekly family dinner scene in which the personal, the professional and the ethical collided around a single table.

Frank Reagan was the still point at the center of that family. As Commissioner of the NYPD, he was simultaneously the highest-ranking figure in the show’s institutional world and the head of a household that contained detectives, prosecutors and beat cops whose daily work he was technically responsible for overseeing.

Selleck played him as a man of deep convictions and deliberate speech, someone who chose every word carefully and meant every one he chose.

The show built a specific kind of loyalty that procedural dramas earn when they treat their subject matter with genuine respect over a long period of time.

Blue Bloods fans were not casual viewers who dropped in occasionally. They were a consistent audience that came back every Friday night for 14 years because the show knew what it was and did not try to be something else.

When the series ended in December 2024, it ended with approximately 10 million weekly viewers still watching, a number that most network dramas would consider a peak rather than a finale.

CBS’s decision to end the show was a genuine surprise to the audience that had been watching since 2010, and the resulting affection for Selleck has remained intense through the period of his relative public absence since the finale.

The Quiet Period And The Signal He Sent

In the roughly seventeen months between the Blue Bloods finale and today, Selleck has maintained a deliberately low public profile.

He appeared at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books to discuss his memoir “You Never Know: A Memoir,” a typically understated public appearance focused on his own history rather than on promoting new projects.

He gave interviews about the memoir, about Blue Bloods and about his intentions for the next phase of his career that were candid about his uncertainty without being definitive about his plans.

The signal that something was coming arrived in 2025 when Selleck signed with the United Talent Agency.

In the entertainment industry, signing with a major talent agency after a period of post-project quiet is the functional equivalent of putting out a “open for business” sign. UTA does not build client relationships with 81-year-old actors who intend to retire.

The signing meant Selleck and his representation were actively looking for the right next project.

Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck is what they found, or more accurately, what the History Channel brought to them.

The match between subject matter and host credential is the clearest evidence that someone on the network’s programming team understood exactly what they were doing when they approached him.

The Boston Blue Question That Everyone Is Asking

The announcement of Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck has been accompanied by renewed speculation about whether he might eventually appear in Boston Blue, the CBS spinoff of Blue Bloods that stars Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan and that is set in Boston rather than New York.

Boston Blue completed its first season with three remaining episodes and was renewed for a second season before those episodes even aired. The show has been performing well enough that its future looks stable.

Frank Reagan, as NYPD Commissioner of New York City, has no obvious organic reason to appear in a series set entirely in Boston, but Blue Bloods fans have never required an especially elaborate justification for a Selleck appearance, and the writers of Boston Blue are presumably aware that a cameo from the patriarch would generate more attention than almost any other single casting decision they could make.

Selleck has not confirmed any plans to appear in Boston Blue. Nothing about the Crime and Justice announcement contradicts the possibility.

The two projects occupy different networks and different formats, a true crime documentary on History is not a commitment that precludes a scripted dramatic cameo on CBS if and when the timing and creative context align.

The History Channel’s Larger Strategy

Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck is one piece of a broader programming strategy that the History Channel announced at its March 2026 presentation.

The network is producing a series of documentary programs hosted by established television actors, a format that borrows the credibility and name recognition of familiar faces and applies them to factual rather than scripted content.

History’s Strange Fortunes with Kevin Bacon, announced alongside the Selleck project, is a ten-part series examining extraordinary real-life stories about money.

Ted Danson and Dolph Lundgren are also attached to History Channel projects from the same programming cycle.

The strategic logic is visible and well-established. Documentary programming anchored by recognizable hosts builds in an audience that the network would otherwise need to cultivate from scratch.

A viewer who watched Tom Selleck every Friday for 14 years knows exactly what Tom Selleck’s presence on their television feels like.

They know the voice, the pacing, the specific quality of attention he brings to material he takes seriously.

Crime and Justice with Tom Selleck is asking those viewers to follow that familiar presence into a new format, and given the material and the host’s evident genuine connection to it, the ask is not a difficult one.

The 2026-27 broadcast season begins in September. No premiere date has been set.

For the millions of viewers who said goodbye to Frank Reagan in December 2024, the wait to see Tom Selleck on television again is approaching its end.