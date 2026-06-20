Sheetz In Cranberry Township Pennsylvania Sold A $1.27 Million Lottery Ticket

A Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Sheetz on Ehrman Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County, Pennsylvania hit the $1.27 million jackpot in Tuesday's June 16 drawing.

The winning numbers were 2-8-10-25-42-48. Someone bought that ticket at a gas station convenience store and is now sitting on more than a million dollars.

Pennsylvania Lottery rules give winners one year from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The winner, whoever they are, has not yet been identified, because prizes are not officially awarded until a ticket is validated through the claims process.

If you bought a Match 6 ticket at that Sheetz on Tuesday, sign the back of it and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery immediately.

The Sheetz store that sold the winning ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery for being the retailer.

The store does not need to do anything to claim it. More than 45,600 other Match 6 tickets also won smaller prizes in the same drawing.

Match 6 Lotto tickets cost $2 and let players choose from numbers 1 through 49. You can buy them at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers or online.