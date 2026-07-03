Taylor Swift Net Worth Is Now $2.1 Billion Just Days Before Her Wedding To Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift enters her wedding weekend worth an estimated $2.1 billion, more than double the roughly $1 billion Forbes credited her when she first made the billionaires list in October 2023, the same year she kicked off the Eras Tour and the same year Travis Kelce first tried and failed to slip her his phone number backstage at Arrowhead Stadium.

Three years later, both of their fortunes have risen considerably. Kelce's net worth is estimated at $80 million.

The disparity, Forbes notes, probably warrants a prenup.

The rise from $1 billion to $2.1 billion in three years is the result of the Eras Tour grossing more than $2 billion in ticket sales, double any tour in history, plus hundreds of millions more in merchandise, a concert film that earned $260 million globally before being sold to Disney+ for an estimated $75 million, a second Disney deal for a behind-the-scenes series and a second concert film for an estimated $100 million, and 2025 album sales that generated 14.7 million album-equivalent units, more than double any other artist.

She also finally acquired the masters and publishing rights to her first six albums in May 2026, completing full ownership of her entire catalog.

Her real estate portfolio alone is valued at $125 million, seven properties including a $37.4 million Beverly Hills mansion, a $33.9 million Rhode Island estate widely discussed as a possible wedding venue, a $17.6 million New York City penthouse and several others.

The wedding is reportedly at Madison Square Garden this weekend.

She also has the No. 1 song on the charts right now, "I Knew It, I Knew You," written for Toy Story 5, which grossed $312 million globally in its opening weekend. She is 36 years old.