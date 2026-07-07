Lauren Bennett, 'Party Rock Anthem' Singer, Dead At 37

Lauren Bennett, the British singer from Meopham, Kent whose voice is on one of the biggest dance songs of the 2010s, died in late May 2026 at the age of 37. Her former G.R.L. bandmates Emmalyn Estrada, Natasha Slayton and Paula van Oppen announced the news on July 6 in a statement on Instagram.

No cause of death has been disclosed by her family or representatives.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren," the group wrote. They added:

"Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved. Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. You will always be in our hearts. Your GRLs, Em, Tash, and P."

Bennett is the voice most people hear when they hear Party Rock Anthem, the LMFAO track released in 2011 that spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, sold more than twelve million copies worldwide and became one of the defining dance songs of the decade.

She was featured on the track before joining G.R.L., the girl group formed by Robin Antin that also included the late Simone Battle, who died in 2014.

G.R.L. released Ugly Heart and vacation before disbanding.

After the group she released solo music and formed a folk and country duo with her brother called BENNETT.

She is survived by her daughter Harlow, born in September 2019. Her final Instagram post, from February 2026, showed her performing Nancy Sinatra's These Boots Are Made for Walkin'.