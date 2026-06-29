Lauryn Hill Received The First-Ever BET Living Legend Icon Award And Then Surprised Everyone

Lauryn Hill was honored Sunday night at the 2026 BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles as the inaugural recipient of the Living Legend Icon Award, a new BET honor celebrating artists who, as the network described it, "mastered their craft and never let go of the culture."

What followed was one of the most celebrated tribute sequences in recent BET Awards history and then, unexpectedly, a Lauryn Hill performance that nobody had planned.

Ice Cube introduced the tribute by calling Hill "one of the greatest voices in Black music history."

Wyclef Jean narrated a video montage of her career. Then the performances began. The War and Treaty opened with "Joyful Joyful," the gospel song Hill performed as a teenager in Sister Act 2.

SZA and Doechii did "Ready or Not." Tierra Whack and Tems covered "Fu-Gee-La."

Hill's daughter Selah Marley performed the title track from The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill while her mother visibly wept in the audience.

Doja Cat did "Superstar" and then stayed for a Nas duet on "If I Ruled the World." Hill's son YG Marley performed "Turn Your Lights Down Low."

Lizzo and Rapsody handled "Doo Wop (That Thing)." Her son Zion Marley performed "To Zion," the song written for him. Alexia Jayy, winner of Season 29 of The Voice, covered "Killing Me Softly."

Queen Latifah and Common closed the tribute with "Lost Ones." The crowd stood the entire time.

Then Hill walked out. "I wasn't even supposed to perform," she told the audience, "but I heard somebody wasn't doing this song." She performed "Ex-Factor." Ice Cube presented her with the award.

"I fight for y'all," Hill said in her acceptance speech. "Everybody might not know about it, but I fight for y'all. And fight for y'all, it's fighting for me."

She closed the BET Awards with a performance of "Everything Is Everything" as the credits rolled.

She leaves for a series of acoustic performances across Europe on July 2.