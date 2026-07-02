Tobias Harris Is Leaving Detroit For San Antonio After Helping Turn The Pistons Around

Tobias Harris agreed to a two-year, $31 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, leaving the Detroit Pistons after two seasons in which he helped engineer one of the most dramatic team turnarounds in recent NBA history and landing on a young Spurs team that just made its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014.

Harris, 33, signed with Detroit in 2024 after six seasons in Philadelphia.

The Pistons were coming off consecutive historically bad seasons. Over the two years that followed, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as a steady veteran presence on a team that went from one of the worst franchises in basketball to a 60-win season and the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

His floor spacing and shot-making in the frontcourt gave the Pistons' young core exactly the kind of reliable veteran complement it needed to develop.

Now he takes those same qualities to San Antonio and plants them next to Victor Wembanyama, the 22-year-old generational talent the Spurs are building everything around.

The Spurs have been adding veterans around Wembanyama methodically, also signing Julian Champagnie to a three-year extension and Harrison Barnes to a one-year deal this week.

Harris fits the profile perfectly, a low-maintenance, high-efficiency forward who does not need the ball to impact the game, shoots over 38 percent from three for his career and has played in big moments across a 14-year NBA tenure.

ESPN's Bobby Marks called it the most impactful move of free agency so far for the Spurs.