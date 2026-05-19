Tom Kane, Voice Of Yoda In Star Wars The Clone Wars, Has Died At 64

Tom Kane died on Monday May 18, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri, surrounded by his family. He was 64.

His cause of death was complications from the stroke he suffered in 2020, the stroke that had taken his voice from him six years before it ultimately took his life. His representative Zach McGinnis confirmed the details to TMZ.

“Though his voice may now be silent, the characters, stories, and love he gave to the world will live on forever,” McGinnis said.

Kane began his career as a voice actor in 1977 when he was 15 years old. He worked in the field for nearly five decades. He voiced Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars across 132 episodes.

He voiced Professor Utonium and the villain HIM in The Powerpuff Girls. He voiced Woodhouse in Archer after George Coe died in 2015. He voiced Jim Gordon in Batman: Arkham Asylum and Magneto in the Marvel animated universe and Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings video games and Takeo Masaki across multiple Call of Duty titles.

He announced the Academy Awards four times. He was the voice of the Walt Disney World Monorail System. He voiced Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He appeared in over 30 Star Wars video games.

Even if you never knew his name, his voice was in your life. Almost certainly.

The Boy Who Started At 15

Tom Kane was born on April 15, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was 15 years old when he started working as a voice actor in 1977, a teenager in Kansas City who had discovered that what he could do with his voice was not ordinary and who began turning that discovery into a profession before most people his age had figured out what they wanted to do with their lives.

His first significant television credit came as the announcer on Who’s the Boss? in 1992, which places his entry into the mainstream television world fifteen years after he started working in the field.

Those fifteen years between 1977 and 1992 were not wasted years, they were the years when Kane built the foundation of technique, range and professional reliability that would eventually make him one of the most prolific character voice actors in animation and gaming history.

By the time he arrived in the mainstream, he already knew exactly what he was doing.

His first Marvel credit came in 1995 with the Iron Man animated series. His first Star Wars credit came in 1996 with the video game Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, beginning a relationship with that franchise that would eventually encompass over 30 games, two television series, multiple web series and a theatrical film.

He voiced Dr. Sam Loomis in Halloween H20 in 1998, replacing the late Donald Pleasence in the role that Pleasence had originated, the first of several significant career moments in which Kane was called upon to fill a void left by a performer who could no longer do the work.

The Powerpuff Girls

Kane first came to broad animation prominence through The Powerpuff Girls on Cartoon Network, the show created by Craig McCracken that ran from 1998 through 2005 and followed three kindergartners with superpowers created by an accident involving Chemical X. Kane voiced two characters in the series.

Professor Utonium, the scientist father figure who accidentally created the girls and who served as their gentle, devoted parental anchor, and HIM, the series’ most disturbing villain, an androgynous supernatural being whose red skin, black garments and claw-like hands embodied the show’s willingness to go genuinely dark beneath its candy-colored surface.

The range required to voice both of those characters within the same production, the warmth and care of Utonium alongside the creeping menace of HIM, is exactly the kind of range that separates the most in-demand voice actors from the working professionals. Kane had it in abundance.

The Powerpuff Girls cast became a genuine community over the years, and when Kane suffered his stroke in December 2020, the women who had voiced Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup responded publicly and personally. E.G. Daily posted on social media:

“In December 2020, our Powerpuff Girls father, Professor Utonium, Tom Kane, suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak. We’re so grateful to see him again and to witness his recovery. We love you, Tom.”

In March 2026, Kane made one of his final public appearances at the Lexington Toy Comic and Toy Convention, reuniting with Cathy Cavadini, Tara Strong and E.G. Daily, the original voices of Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles.

Those women were among the last people outside his family who saw him perform for a crowd.

Yoda And The Clone Wars

The role that the widest audience will associate most immediately with Tom Kane is Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

The 2008 theatrical film that launched the animated series introduced a version of Yoda voiced by Kane rather than Frank Oz, who had originated the character in The Empire Strikes Back in 1980.

The task of voicing Yoda, a character with one of the most distinctive speech patterns and emotional registers in science fiction history, without simply imitating Oz was the specific challenge Kane navigated across the entire run of The Clone Wars.

He appeared in 132 episodes. He also voiced Admiral Wullf Yularen, a recurring Imperial officer whose presence in The Clone Wars and later in Rogue One provided continuity across eras of the Star Wars timeline.

And he narrated the series, the wartime newsreel-style opening that preceded each Clone Wars episode and that established the specific atmosphere of the show’s war-correspondence aesthetic.

The narration alone would have been a signature contribution. Combined with Yoda and Yularen, Kane was woven into the fabric of The Clone Wars in ways that no single character credit could capture.

His Star Wars work extended into the theatrical films as well. When Erik Bauersfeld, the voice of Admiral Ackbar from Return of the Jedi, died in 2016, Kane took on the role of Ackbar for Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017.

It was the second time he had stepped into a Star Wars role vacated by a performer who had passed, and the pattern reflected not just Kane’s range but the trust that Lucasfilm had placed in him as a steward of voices that mattered to audiences.

He also provided additional voices across every other Star Wars film of the Disney era. His last Star Wars work was narrating the premiere episode of The Bad Batch, the Disney+ animated series, shortly before his retirement.

The Career That Touched Everything

The full breadth of Kane’s career is genuinely staggering. He voiced Woodhouse on Archer after the death of George Coe in 2015, the third significant instance of him replacing a performer who could no longer do the work.

He voiced Magneto in Wolverine and the X-Men and in Marvel vs. Capcom 3. He voiced Ultron in Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow and The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

He voiced Jim Gordon in Batman: Arkham Asylum, one of the most beloved superhero video games ever made.

He voiced Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings video games. He voiced Takeo Masaki across multiple Call of Duty titles. He was in Ghost of Tsushima. He was in Fortnite.

He announced the Academy Awards on four separate occasions, in 2006, 2008, 2011 and 2013, meaning his voice introduced the biggest names in cinema to the world’s largest live television audience multiple times. He announced The Eric Andre Show.

He was the voice of the Walt Disney World Monorail System beginning in 2012, one of the most-heard announcements in the history of the Orlando, Florida tourist economy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he recorded the safety spiels that played for guests returning to Walt Disney World. He voiced Odin in the Thor: Treasures of Asgard experience at Disneyland.

The Stroke And The Retirement

In late 2020, December, according to multiple sources, Tom Kane suffered a stroke that left him unable to speak. The specific cruelty of a stroke taking the voice from a voice actor is not a metaphor.

It is a clinical reality. The neurological damage that strokes cause to the speech centers of the brain can be partial or total, temporary or permanent, and Kane’s was severe enough that he announced his retirement from voice acting in 2021 and never returned to the professional work.

He spent the years between his stroke and his death in recovery and in family, the nine children he and his wife Cindy had built their household around, three biological and six welcomed through adoption and fostering. McGinnis described him in the statement released Monday as “an extraordinary man” whose family life was the foundation beneath everything the public knew about him as a performer.

He was still present. He attended conventions when he could. In March 2026 he appeared at the Lexington Toy Comic and Toy Convention and stood alongside the women who had been Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles, the reunion photographed and shared on social media as evidence that the stroke had not taken everything from him, that he was still there in ways that mattered even when the voice that had carried Yoda and Professor Utonium and Admiral Ackbar and Gandalf and Jim Gordon and Woodhouse and Magneto could no longer carry them for an audience.

He died two months after that convention appearance. He was in Kansas City, the city where he was born. His family was with him.