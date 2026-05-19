TrumpRx Just Added 600 Generic Drugs And Is Already Saving Americans More Than $400 Million

President Trump stood at the White House on Monday May 18, 2026 alongside Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024, and announced the most significant expansion yet of TrumpRx.gov, the administration’s direct-to-consumer drug pricing platform.

More than 600 generic medications are being added to the site through partnerships with Cuban’s Cost Plus Drug Company, Amazon Pharmacy and GoodRx, making the platform’s offerings nearly seven times larger and giving every American with a computer or a smartphone a single place to compare drug prices and find the lowest available cost on the prescriptions they need.

“By incorporating this massive catalog of low-cost generics at TrumpRx.gov, consumers will now have one source to ensure that they’re getting the lowest possible cost on their prescriptions,” Trump said at the event.

Cuban, who has never been shy about his political views and spent considerable time in 2024 arguing against the man standing next to him on Monday, was unambiguous about why he showed up anyway.

“Anything that reduces the cost of medications for Republicans, independents, and Democrats is a win,” he told Newsweek after the event. “I’ll align with anybody, I don’t care. If you’re going to make healthcare cheaper, you’re my new best friend.”

The platform has already been visited more than 10 million times since its launch earlier this year and has saved Americans more than $400 million on prescription costs.

The White House Council of Economic Advisers projects that TrumpRx will save the American public $529 billion in prescription drug costs over its first decade. Monday’s expansion is the next step toward making that projection a reality.

What Is TrumpRX?

TrumpRx.gov is built around a premise so simple that it is remarkable it did not exist before, Americans should be able to see what their prescriptions actually cost before they pay for them, compare that price against their insurance copay, and choose whichever option is actually cheaper.

The platform launched earlier in 2026 as a direct-to-consumer website giving Americans access to Most Favored Nation pricing on brand-name drugs, a pricing approach rooted in the executive order Trump signed requiring that pharmaceutical companies charge American patients no more than the lowest price they charge any other developed nation.

Americans have historically paid dramatically more for the same medications than patients in Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and other comparable countries, sometimes two, three, or four times as much for identical drugs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wOiIHt7DfJA&pp=ygUQbWFyayBjdWJhbiB0cnVtcA%3D%3D

The MFN approach attacks that disparity at its root by tying US prices to international benchmarks rather than to the opaque negotiating dynamics of the domestic pharmaceutical market.

Monday’s expansion adds the generic drug dimension that critics had noted was missing from the original platform.

Generic medications, the versions of brand-name drugs manufactured after patents expire, often at a fraction of the original drug’s price, are where the largest number of everyday Americans can achieve the most immediate savings.

The conditions most commonly managed with generics include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease, the chronic conditions that millions of Americans manage for years or decades with daily medication.

Every dollar saved on a daily generic prescription is a dollar saved every day for the rest of the patient’s life.

Atorvastatin for cholesterol. Clopidogrel for blood thinning. Lisinopril for blood pressure. Metformin for diabetes.

These are now on TrumpRx alongside the brand-name drugs the platform launched with, and they are available through the three partners, Cost Plus, Amazon Pharmacy and GoodRx, that give users multiple price options from a single search.

The Mark Cuban Partnership

The specific power of Monday’s announcement is not just the 600 generic drugs, it is the people who came to Washington to make it work.

Mark Cuban founded Cost Plus Drug Company in 2022 around a philosophy that is essentially identical to what TrumpRx is attempting to accomplish at the government level. Cut the middlemen out of pharmaceutical pricing, make costs transparent and pass the savings directly to patients.

The middlemen Cuban has spent his career disrupting are pharmacy benefit managers, the PBM industry that manages prescription drug benefits on behalf of employers and insurance companies, negotiating rebates with drug manufacturers but often retaining those rebates rather than passing the savings to patients or plan sponsors.

PBMs operate largely invisibly in the pharmaceutical supply chain, and their influence on what Americans pay for drugs has been substantial.

Cost Plus Drugs bypasses PBMs entirely by selling directly to patients at cost plus a small fixed markup, with complete transparency about what every component of the price represents.

The average retail cost of a prescription medication in the United States is approximately $147. The average savings on Cost Plus Drugs is approximately $130 per prescription. That is not a marginal improvement, it is a near-total reorientation of what the transaction costs.

By integrating Cost Plus Drugs into TrumpRx, the administration is giving TrumpRx.gov users access to that pricing model without requiring them to separately discover, visit and navigate a separate platform.

The government hub becomes the front door to multiple pricing systems simultaneously, and the result is genuine one-stop comparison shopping for prescriptions in a way that has never existed before for the average American patient.

Cuban was explicit about the compounding benefit of the partnership for patients. “Because as our volumes go up, our costs go down. And when our costs go down, the price for patients go down.”

The TrumpRx partnership expands Cost Plus Drugs’ volume by routing government platform users to its pricing, which means more transactions, lower per-unit costs, and lower prices for everyone.

10 Million Visits, $400 Million Saved

The platform launched earlier in 2026. It has already been visited more than 10 million times.

It has already saved Americans more than $400 million on prescription drugs.

Those numbers are not projections, they are the current state of the program as of Monday’s announcement.

The $529 billion decade-long projection from the White House Council of Economic Advisers is the trajectory implied by the platform’s early performance at scale, and the Monday expansion significantly accelerates that trajectory by adding 600 generic drugs that are far more widely used than many of the brand-name drugs in the original launch.

The patients who benefit most immediately from TrumpRx are the ones who have historically been least served by the existing pharmaceutical pricing system. Uninsured Americans, who pay full retail price for every prescription and have no insurer negotiating on their behalf, see the most direct benefit from a platform that routes them to discount pricing without requiring them to navigate multiple separate systems.

Americans with high-deductible health plans, who pay out of pocket until they meet their deductible, benefit substantially from being able to compare cash prices against their insurance cost and choose whichever is lower.

For the tens of millions of Americans who manage chronic conditions with daily generic medications, the impact of Monday’s expansion is immediate and ongoing.

A $30 savings on a monthly prescription is $360 per year. For a family managing multiple conditions across multiple members, the annual savings from consistent use of TrumpRx pricing can be genuinely transformative.

Donald Trump and Mark Cuban

One of the more striking images of Monday’s announcement was the photograph of Donald Trump shaking hands with Mark Cuban in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Cuban spent the 2024 campaign stumping for Harris, appearing on television, making the case against the man now shaking his hand and announcing a partnership with his company.

Trump, for his part, joked at Monday’s event that Cuban’s Harris endorsement was “a big mistake” before adding that he has “always respected” him.

The exchange was light, two businessmen who have been in and around each other’s orbits for years finding common ground on a policy that both believe serves the American patient regardless of party.

Cuban’s own social media post from earlier in the spring captured the pragmatism that brought him to the White House on Monday:

“Everyone wants me to rip on TrumpRx. Reality is, it’s saving patients money on IVF and a few other drugs. A lot of money. IMO, anything that saves patients money is a win. And they truly do have some great people that are making smart moves.”

The addition of IVF medications to the original TrumpRx platform was specifically something Cuban praised. Fertility treatments represent some of the most significant out-of-pocket pharmaceutical expenses that American families face, and the MFN pricing approach on those medications has translated to savings that Cuban described as “a lot of money,” enough to meaningfully change what is financially possible for families pursuing IVF.

Monday’s expansion extends that philosophy across 600 generic drugs that address the most common health conditions millions of Americans manage every day. TrumpRx.gov is the address. The savings are real. The platform is growing.