YouTube TV And DirecTV Subscribers Can File For A Cash Payout From Disney's $50 Million Settlement

If you have paid for YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream at any point between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2026, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a $50 million settlement Disney has agreed to in a class action antitrust lawsuit. The deadline to file a claim is September 8, 2026.

The lawsuit, Biddle et al. v. The Walt Disney Company, alleged Disney used its leverage over must-have programming, particularly ESPN, to force streaming providers into bundling expensive channels into their base packages, preventing platforms from offering cheaper alternatives and driving up subscription prices industry-wide.

Disney denies any wrongdoing but agreed to settle rather than continue litigating.

Eligibility covers anyone who subscribed to YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, DirecTV Now or AT&T TV Now during that roughly seven-year window.

No receipts or documentation are required, you simply self-certify your subscription history under penalty of perjury at OnlineTVSettlement.com. If you had both a YouTube TV and a DirecTV Stream subscription, you can file one claim covering both.

FuboTV subscribers are not part of this settlement, that case is proceeding separately.

Payments will not go out until after a final approval hearing scheduled for January 14, 2027, before a federal judge in San Jose. Notably, as part of the deal, Disney also agreed to consider proposals over the next three years for a cheaper streaming package that excludes its costlier ESPN channels.