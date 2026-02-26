Toronto Blue Jays Bring Back Max Scherzer: What We Know

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced that they are bringing back legendary pitcher Max Scherzer on a one-year deal. This will mark the pitcher’s 19th year in the majors.

The ace is coming off a season in which he pitched a Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, pitching 4.1 innings and striking out 3. The Blue Jays fell to the Dodgers in that series.

Scherzer had a 5-5 record and had a 5.19 ERA. He recorded 82 strikeouts in 17 games during the 2025 MLB season. The pitcher was markedly better in the postseason, posting a 3.77 ERA.

He’s currently ranked 11th all time in strikeouts. He has a record of 221-117 throughout his entire career, making him one of the more accomplished pitchers in the history of the game.

How Much Will Scherzer Make In 2026?

The ace inked a 1-year, $3 Million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays that was announced in the early morning hours of February 26th.

Born July 27, 1984, in Chesterfield, Missouri, Scherzer grew up a Cardinals fan and played at Parkway Central High School before attending the University of Missouri, where he won the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year Award as a sophomore in 2005.

The Arizona Diamondbacks drafted him 11th overall in the 2006 MLB Draft.

Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards, 2013 with Detroit, 2016 and 2017 with Washington, making him just the tenth pitcher in MLB history to win it three or more times.

He has won two World Series championships, one with the Nationals in 2019 and one with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

His path through the league went Arizona to Detroit, where he went 82-35 over five seasons and turned himself into one of the game’s premier starters.

He signed with the Washington Nationals after the 2014 season on a seven-year, $210 million deal and spent seven seasons there, the peak of which was 2015 when he led the majors in WHIP at a career-best 0.86 and posted a 2.46 ERA.

He was traded mid-season to the Dodgers in 2021, then signed a massive three-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets in 2022.

He was traded to Texas in 2023, won his second World Series ring, and managed just 43 innings in 2024 due to back surgery and shoulder fatigue.

