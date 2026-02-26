Video Shows Vince McMahon Crashing Vehicle At Over 100 MPH

A video recently released by authorities shows former WWE executive Vince McMahon crashing his vehicle in Connecticut at over 100 miles per hour.

The incident occurred on July 24th, 2025, the same day that legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan passed away of a heart attack in his Florida home.

McMahon was driving a 2024 Bentley Continental GT, which can cost upwards of $300,000. Police said McMahon was going over 100 MPH when he crashed near the town of Westport.

In an exchange during the shocking video, the officer pursuing McMahon says, “I’m trying to catch up to you and you keep taking off,” to which McMahon replied, “No, no no. I’m not trying to outrun you.”

McMahon smashed his Bentley into the back of a BMW. When asked why he was traveling at such excessive speeds, McMahon told officers, “I got my granddaughter’s birthday.”

The former WWE executive’s lawyer told reporters,

Not every car accident is a crime. Vince’s primary concern during this case was for the other drivers and is appreciative that the court saw this more of an accident than a crime that needed to be prosecuted.

The billionaire was cited for reckless driving and following too closely. He was ordered to pay a $1000 fine. He has also entered a pretrial probation program which will allow the charges to be removed from his record.

AP reports,

State police said Robins was trying to catch up to McMahon on the parkway and clock his speed before pulling him over. They said the incident was not a pursuit, which happens when police chase someone trying to flee officers. They also said it did not appear McMahon was trying to escape — though in the video the detective suggests otherwise.

McMahon’s Recent History Of Scandal Rocks Headlines

Vince McMahon built the WWE into the largest professional wrestling company on the planet over 40 years. He also spent years quietly paying women to stay silent about what he allegedly did to them, and when that stopped working, everything collapsed.

It started becoming public in June 2022 when the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon had paid more than $12 million to four women formerly employed by WWE over 16 years to settle sexual misconduct claims.

That triggered a WWE board investigation. McMahon stepped down as CEO and chairman in June 2022, officially retired in July, then reversed course and returned to the company in January 2023 as executive chairman ahead of WWE’s media rights negotiations.

In September 2023, WWE merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings. McMahon was named executive chairman of the new entity. WWE had disclosed $19.6 million in total unrecorded payments McMahon made to settle misconduct claims between 2006 and 2022.