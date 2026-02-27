Pink Just Shut Down Rumors Of Carey Hart Separation: ‘It Is Fake News’

Singer Pink is shutting down a rumor put out by People claiming that she and her husband Carey Hart have split up. The singer labeled the news stories ‘fake’ in a statement released to her social media pages.

People has yet to retract their story, as it’s still posted to their website. The post has been updated to show that Pink has refuted the claims made within their article.

In an Instagram video post, Pink said about the rumors,

“So, I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know. Thank you, People magazine. Thank you, US Weekly. Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering if you’d also like to tell our children. My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware”

The singer continued,

Or do you want to talk about some real news? Do you wanna talk about the Epstein files? Do you wanna talk about systemic racism? Or misogyny in sports? Or how classy the women’s hockey team is? Or how eight of the 12 [gold] medals won in the Olympics this year for the U.S. were won by women? Or do you maybe wanna talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock & Roll m‘ Hall of Fame?” “Do you wanna talk about my accomplishments, or do you only wanna talk about my supposed demise? So, fake news. Not true. F**’ hate that term “I love you all. Go with God,” she concludes. “And trash news, you can do better.

The caption on her post read, “Like I always say. If you don’t hear it from me, don’t believe the hype. Stay tuned though! Who knows what could happen next!?!”

This is not the first time that rumors of a split between Pink and Hart have made headlines. The pair split-up for back in 2008.

People reported at the time about the separation, publishing a statement from the singer’s publicist, Michele Schweitzer. Schweitzer said back in 2008:

“Pink and Carey Hart have separated. This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger.”

People may have got the story right back in 2008, but this time, it appears their report amounts to nothing less than fake news.

How Did People Get It Wrong?

The story wasn’t built on a source who knew something. It was built on a strange obsession with wedding rings.

Pink and Hart hadn’t been photographed together since September 2025. Neither was wearing a wedding ring at their last public appearance.

Pink didn’t post a tribute on their January wedding anniversary, something she had done in previous years.

That’s it. That’s the sourcing. A missing ring. A skipped Instagram post. An absence of photographs.

From those three data points, People magazine, one of the most widely read publications in the United States, published a story as fact that a 20-year marriage was over.

Without a comment from the subject. Without a comment from her husband. Without a named source of any kind.

If there was ever an example of media being unaccountable for their undying commitment to untruth, this story is it.