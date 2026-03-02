Taylor Swift Reveals Record Store Day 2026 Surprise And Fans Say It Is The Most Beautiful Thing She Has Ever Released

Taylor Swift is giving Swifties another reason to set an alarm, and this time the prize is violet glitter.

Taylor Nation has announced a limited edition 7-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day 2026, set to drop at participating independent retailers on April 18.

The release spotlights “Elizabeth Taylor,” one of the defining tracks from Swift’s 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl.

The vinyl pressing, officially named “Cry My Eyes Violet Glitter,” pairs the original album version of “Elizabeth Taylor” with an exclusive B-side titled the “So Glamorous Cabaret Version,” a theatrical reimagining that leans fully into the old-Hollywood glamour that defined The Life of a Showgirl.

Taylor Nation, Swift’s official fan community platform, announced the release with a line that felt written for the internet to run with: “Put it in the papers, on the screen, and in their minds!”

Swifties obviously did not need to be told twice.

How Can Fans Get Their Copy Now?

The Elizabeth Taylor vinyl is a Record Store Day exclusive, which means it will only be available at participating independent record retailers on April 18, 2026.

It will not be sold through the Taylor Swift official store online, through major chain retailers, or through any streaming platform. Quantities are strictly limited, and once a store sells out, that’s the end of it.

Fans can head to RecordStoreDay.com now to locate their nearest participating independent retailer and confirm whether that store is carrying the release.

Lines at high-demand Record Store Day drops typically begin forming hours before doors open. Given Swift’s track record with limited vinyl releases, this one is expected to move extremely fast.

There is no pre-order. The only way to get one is to show up in person on April 18.

How Did ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ By Taylor Swift Come About?

“Elizabeth Taylor” appears on The Life of a Showgirl, Swift’s album released October 3, 2025 through Republic Records.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry confirmed it as the best-selling album worldwide in 2025, a remarkable figure given it had only three months of eligibility within the calendar year, moving approximately 6 million units in that window.

The achievement made Swift the first artist to top the IFPI Global Album Chart in back-to-back consecutive years, following The Tortured Poets Department claiming the top position in 2024.

She joined Adele as one of the only artists to have led the chart twice.

“Elizabeth Taylor” stood out on the album for its cinematic scale, drawing on the golden age of Hollywood that ran through The Life of a Showgirl as a whole.

What Inspired Taylor To Participate In RSD 2026?

Swift has been one of the most committed major artists to the vinyl format throughout her career, and The Life of a Showgirl era has reinforced that.

The album led global rankings in both pure sales and vinyl performance in 2025.

Record Store Day, held every April, exists specifically to support independent record stores and the artists who choose to show up for them. For an artist at Swift’s level to release an exclusive pressing through independent retailers rather than a wide commercial rollout is a deliberate decision.

The “So Glamorous Cabaret Version” on the B-side suggests this is not a repackaging exercise. It is a new version of one of the album’s most cinematic songs, pressed onto violet glitter and available for one day only.

April 18. Independent retailers only. No second chances.