Kevin Spacey Dead? The Hoax That Fooled Millions And What He Is Actually Doing Right Now

Kevin Spacey is not dead. The rumors spreading across social media tonight are false.

The 66-year-old Oscar-winning actor is alive. His representatives confirmed as much when a similar hoax circulated in July 2025, stating:

“He joins the long list of celebrities who have been victimized by this hoax. He’s still alive and well, stop believing what you see on the Internet.”

That hoax originated on Facebook, where a page titled “R.I.P. Kevin Spacey” attracted nearly one million likes before being confirmed as fabricated.

The page included a fictional account of his death dated July 5, 2025, claiming he passed away at approximately 11am ET. None of it was true.

Here is what is actually happening with Kevin Spacey right now.

Is Kevin Spacey’s Death Real?

No. Kevin Spacey is alive. This is not the first time false reports of his death have spread online.

Celebrity death hoaxes targeting high-profile figures with complicated public reputations are common, and Spacey, whose name has remained in circulation due to ongoing legal cases, viral social media moments, and the Epstein file releases, is a frequent target.

A poll conducted by Celebrity Post found that 86 percent of respondents said Kevin Spacey death rumors are not funny anymore.

His representatives have had to issue denials on multiple occasions. The pattern is consistent: a Facebook page or social media post goes viral, mainstream outlets debunk it, and the cycle repeats.

Spacey is 66 years old, born July 26, 1959, in South Orange, New Jersey. As of this article being posted he is alive and has not been reported hospitalized or in any medical distress.

Kevin Spacey Tel Aviv Video Goes Viral

The most recent confirmed public appearance by Kevin Spacey was at Hangar 11 in the Tel Aviv Port on November 19, 2025, where he performed a one-man show called Songs and Stories to an audience of approximately 2,000 people.

Dressed in a dark suit and bow tie, Spacey sang jazz standards and Frank Sinatra classics including That’s Life and Billie Holiday’s I’ll Be Seeing You, alternating songs with stories from his childhood and decades in Hollywood.

A video of the performance spread rapidly across social media. Comedian Whitney Cummings posted on X: “Kevin Spacey tap dancing in Tel Aviv is peak 2025.”

The show got off to an awkward start when an audience member approached him for a selfie as he was heading to the stage. “Don’t ever f*** up an entrance like that ever again,” Spacey told the crowd, to laughter.

He addressed his fall from grace without ever naming it directly, repeatedly alluding to feeling ostracized and abandoned.

He joked about being fired from Netflix’s House of Cards and told the audience he was “not legally allowed to mention the characters’ names from the show.” After the accusations against him surfaced, he was ordered to pay Netflix $30 million in damages.

The Tel Aviv show was meant to be one stop on a three-city tour of the eastern Mediterranean, including Cyprus and Greece.

When event organizers in Greece pressured him to cancel the Tel Aviv show in protest of the Gaza war, he canceled Greece instead.

“We don’t respond well to ultimatums,” Spacey told Channel 12 in Israel. “And I don’t believe in punishing the citizens of a country for what’s happening within their country.”

Best Kevin Spacey Movies

Before his fall from grace, Kevin Spacey was considered one of the finest actors of his generation, the winner of two Academy Awards across a career spanning four decades.

His Best Supporting Actor Oscar came for The Usual Suspects in 1995, where he played the enigmatic Verbal Kint.

His Best Actor Oscar came for American Beauty in 1999, where he played Lester Burnham, a suburban husband unraveling in midlife crisis.

His other major films include Se7en (1995) alongside Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, L.A. Confidential (1997), Glengarry Glen Ross (1992), Pay It Forward (2000), Superman Returns (2006), Margin Call (2011), Horrible Bosses (2011), and Baby Driver (2017).

On television, he starred as Frank Underwood in Netflix’s House of Cards from 2013 to 2017, winning a Golden Globe and two consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Actor before production was halted following the allegations against him.

On stage, he won a Tony Award in 1991 for Lost in Yonkers and served as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London from 2004 to 2015.

Kevin Spacey’s Lawsuit

Kevin Spacey is currently facing civil claims of sexual assault from three men at the High Court in London, with proceedings scheduled for October 2026.

The legal history is extensive. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance toward him at a party in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey stated he did not remember the encounter but issued an apology for what would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” if it occurred as described. Rapp sued in 2020.

In October 2022 a jury found Spacey not liable on all counts, and Rapp was subsequently ordered to pay Spacey $39,089 in legal costs.

In a separate case in London, Spacey was acquitted by a jury on all nine counts of sexual assault in July 2023 following a trial involving allegations from four men spanning events between 2001 and 2013.

He was also named in the Epstein documents released in January 2026. Flight logs showed Spacey on a flight from the U.S. Virgin Islands to Palm Beach International Airport on September 15, 2002, with Epstein and Clinton Foundation members.

In a 2024 interview with Piers Morgan, Spacey confirmed he was on an Epstein plane but denied any relationship with Epstein. “I never spent time with this guy,” he said. “I never visited his island. I never took anything from him.”

Despite the acquittals, the October 2026 civil trial represents the next chapter in a legal saga that has followed him for nearly a decade. He has maintained his innocence throughout.

Kevin Spacey is not dead!

