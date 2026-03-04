Lanterns Just Dropped Its First Trailer And DC Fans Are Not Ready

Lanterns just dropped its first trailer and DC fans are losing their minds.

HBO released the first full look at its highly anticipated DC Studios series today, March 4, setting an August 2026 premiere date and giving audiences their clearest picture yet of what this show actually is.

What it is, is not what anyone expected from a superhero series.

No aliens punching through skyscrapers. No CGI spectacle.

What the trailer delivers instead is a slow-burn murder mystery set in small-town Nebraska with two men who happen to have power rings, and the internet is already declaring it the most exciting DC project in years.

What Happens In The Lanterns Trailer?

The trailer opens with Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) driving a car directly off a cliff and jumping out, leaving new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) to figure it out in real time.

John survives, using his Green Lantern abilities under pure duress, and confronts Hal immediately.

“I could have died,” John says. Hal’s response is unapologetic: “You wanted me to train you, I’m training you.”

The dynamic is established in under a minute. This is a buddy cop show where the two cops don’t particularly like each other yet.

The rest of the trailer leans hard into the murder mystery, the two are investigating a killing in Nebraska, butting heads with local law enforcement, and slowly uncovering something that the trailer suggests goes far deeper and darker than a single homicide.

There are glimpses of Hal taking flight, a brief look at the Green Lantern costume (notably muted, a faded jacket rather than the bright comics suit), and a quick flash of the power ring.

There’s also a brief, blink-and-miss-it reference to a squirrel Green Lantern, almost certainly a nod to Ch’p from the comics, which sent fans immediately into a spiral.

The vibe throughout is True Detective. That comparison has been the creative team’s reference point since day one, and the trailer makes clear they fully committed to it.

Who Is Making Lanterns — And Why Does It Matter?

The show was created by Chris Mundy (Ozark showrunner), Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Watchmen), and DC Comics writer Tom King.

That creative team alone had been enough to generate serious anticipation before a single frame was released publicly.

Lindelof in particular has a specific track record, his HBO Watchmen series in 2019 took a superhero property and delivered something that felt genuinely unlike anything before it.

The expectation with Lanterns is that he’s doing it again.

Mundy has described the series as “as much of a buddy cop show as a superhero show,” and has spoken specifically about the show’s central theme of legacy and generational handoff.

“Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement, when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins?” Mundy said.

The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, who helms Slow Horses, adding another layer of prestige TV credibility to the project.

Who Stars In Lanterns?

Kyle Chandler plays Hal Jordan, the veteran Green Lantern approaching the end of his career who finds himself unexpectedly tasked with training the next generation.

Chandler is best known for Friday Night Lights, Bloodline, and Yellowjackets, casting that immediately signals HBO is treating this as prestige drama, not a conventional superhero vehicle.

Aaron Pierre plays John Stewart, the new recruit at the center of the story. Pierre broke through with his performance in Rebel Ridge and The Underground Railroad, and brings exactly the kind of interior, grounded intensity the role requires.

Mundy has spoken about Pierre’s ability to convey quiet power, the idea that John Stewart’s strength comes from certainty rather than performance.

Kelly Macdonald plays Kerry, a small-town sheriff. Nathan Fillion reprises his role as Guy Gardner from James Gunn’s Superman film.

Ulrich Thomsen plays Sinestro, the rogue former Green Lantern turned villain. Garret Dillahunt, Jason Ritter, Nicole Ari Parker, Poorna Jagannathan, and Laura Linney round out he ensemble.

Paul Ben-Victor plays Antaan, described as an extraterrestrial devoted to finding the truth, confirming the show does eventually go cosmic, even if the trailer keeps things grounded on Earth.

When Does Lanterns Premiere?

Lanterns premieres in August 2026 on HBO and Max, confirmed by today’s trailer.

The show consists of eight episodes and arrives after Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on June 26, a sequencing DC Studios engineered deliberately to build momentum across the summer.

Lanterns will be the third series in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe after Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2.

The full trailer is out now.