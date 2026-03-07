Lil Poppa’s Funeral Is Today And Jacksonville Is Saying Goodbye To One Of Its Own

Lil Poppa’s funeral is today, Saturday March 7, in Jacksonville, Florida. He was 25 years old.

The service is being held at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, located at 1118 W. Beaver St., and is open to the public.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

A large crowd is expected and security will be strictly enforced. Out of respect for the family, phones, recording devices, cameras, and Meta glasses will not be permitted inside. Anyone who does not comply will be escorted out.

Jacksonville is coming home to say goodbye to one of its own.

Who Was Lil Poppa?

Lil Poppa was born Janarious Mykel Wheeler in Jacksonville, Florida. He started early.

According to Pitchfork, he began writing raps at age 7, starting with religious music for his church before finding his voice as a secular artist.

What he built from there was entirely his own: emotionally candid lyrics, a relentless work ethic, and a sound rooted in the streets of Northeast Florida that resonated with listeners far beyond his hometown.

He signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group in 2022, a defining moment that announced his arrival on a national stage.

Over the following years he released a body of work that earned him a genuine and loyal following.

His songs “Love & War,” “Mind Over Matter,” and “HAPPY TEARS” became fan favorites.

His most recent studio album, Almost Normal Again, dropped in August 2025. His last single, “Out of Town Bae,” was released on February 13, just five days before his death.

At the time of his passing, he had nearly one million followers on Instagram and more than 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

He had a birthday bash show booked at The Fillmore in New Orleans for March 21. He was 25 years old and, by every measure, just getting started.

How Did Lil Poppa Die?

Lil Poppa died on February 18, 2026 in the Atlanta area. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a suicide. He was 25.

According to TMZ, Wheeler had been involved in a single-car accident on Interstate 85 in Hapeville, Georgia, and had gone to a nearby hotel to meet with his manager before his death.

The medical examiner conducted an autopsy the following day.

The hip-hop community responded immediately. Boosie Badazz, Mozzy, Dej Loaf, Nardo Wick, and Rob49 all posted tributes.

His former collaborator Caroline “Baroline” Diaz, who had worked as an A&R on four of his projects at Interscope, wrote on X, “My little brother is gone. Poppa I love you so much. I am so broken. I’m so sad right now.”

Lil Duval, a Jacksonville artist who had known Wheeler since he was young and was one of his earliest supporters, posted one of the most widely shared tributes.

“This one really hurt me cuz I really cared about Lil Poppa,” he wrote. “Most of us in Jacksonville knew him since he was a kid. And we all wanted him to win and he was. Cuz once the drill music died down he was the only one left standing. And he deserved it cuz he was really who all these other YN rappers wanted to be in Jacksonville.”

Yo Gotti’s CMG label released a formal statement:

“We are stunned and devastated by the loss of our beloved family member, Janarious ‘Lil Poppa’ Wheeler. Poppa was more than just a talented artist — he was an ambitious young man with depth beyond his years and endless potential. Our love for him knew no bounds. Poppa, we promise to uphold your legacy with honor and respect. We are all better because of you.”

Music producer Scotty OTH, a Jacksonville native who grew up with Wheeler and documented much of his rise, said it simply: “When he made it, it felt like everyone made it. He was a star.”

What Happens At Today’s Funeral?

The service begins at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1118 W. Beaver St., Jacksonville.

Pastor Harry Williams confirmed to First Coast News that the service is open to the public and that an extremely large crowd is expected.

No phones, cameras, recording devices, or Meta glasses will be permitted inside.

Security will be strictly enforced from the start. The church has asked that attendees respect the wishes of Wheeler’s family throughout the service.

Jacksonville is saying goodbye today. The people who watched him grow up, the fans who felt like they knew him, and the industry that was still figuring out how big he was going to be, they are all finding out at the same time what it means to lose someone this young, this talented, and this early.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available 24 hours a day. You can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline anytime by calling or texting 988, or by chatting online at 988lifeline.org.