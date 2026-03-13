Amazon Prime Video Ultra Is Replacing The Ad Free Plan On April 10 And Here Is Everything That Is Changing

Amazon announced a major restructuring of its Prime Video subscription tiers on Friday, March 13, 2026: the existing Ad Free subscription is becoming Prime Video Ultra, launching April 10 at $4.99 a month.

The price is unchanged. The features are significantly better. And 4K streaming, which Prime members have been able to access without paying extra for years, is now being locked behind the new paid tier.

This is not a minor rebranding. It is a meaningful shift in how Amazon monetizes its streaming service, and it has direct consequences for anyone watching Prime Video in high resolution who has not been paying for the ad-free upgrade.

What Is Prime Video Ultra?

Prime Video Ultra is Amazon’s new premium streaming tier, replacing the Ad Free subscription on April 10, 2026. At $4.99 a month, it costs exactly the same as Ad Free, but it delivers considerably more.

For subscribers who commit annually, Amazon is offering a Prime Video Ultra annual plan at $45.99, a 23% discount over the monthly rate.

The tier is available in the United States only at launch.

Current Ad Free subscribers will automatically transition to Ultra on April 10. If you are already paying $4.99 a month, you gain the new features without doing anything.

Every Feature That Is Changing

The upgrade from Ad Free to Ultra brings three concrete improvements, each of which addresses a real practical limitation of the previous tier.

Concurrent streams increase from three to five. The previous three-stream limit was a genuine friction point for larger households, a family with multiple teenagers, roommates splitting a subscription, or couples who frequently watch different content at the same time regularly bumped against it.

Five concurrent streams matches or exceeds what most competitors offer at comparable price points.

Downloads increase from 25 to 100. For subscribers who rely on offline viewing, on planes, during commutes, in areas with unreliable internet, quadrupling the download limit is a significant quality-of-life improvement.

The previous 25-download cap was restrictive enough that heavy travelers would regularly have to manage their downloads carefully. 100 removes that friction entirely.

Exclusive access to 4K and UHD streaming. This is the most consequential change, and the one that will have the most impact on subscribers who have not been paying for Ad Free.

Under the new structure, 4K and UHD content is exclusive to Prime Video Ultra. Standard Prime members, who previously had access to 4K on supported content, will be limited to HD and HDR after April 10 unless they upgrade. Dolby Atmos audio is also included with Ultra.

What Standard Prime Members Keep

Prime members who do not subscribe to Ultra will not lose access to Prime Video. The entire content library, every show, movie, and live sports event, remains available at the standard tier.

Amazon is also adding Dolby Vision to standard Prime Video as part of this restructuring, which is a genuine upgrade for the base tier.

Standard Prime Video after April 10 includes HD and HDR streaming, Dolby Vision, four concurrent streams, up from the previous three, and 50 downloads.

The price of Amazon Prime itself is not changing: $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

What standard members lose is 4K. That is the hard line Amazon has drawn between the two tiers.

The Full Cost Picture

The $4.99 monthly price for Ultra looks reasonable in isolation, but the complete cost of being an Amazon Prime member who wants ad-free 4K streaming is $14.99 plus $4.99, $19.98 a month total, or $184.88 a year if paying monthly across both tiers.

The annual route, $139 for Prime plus $45.99 for Ultra annually, brings the total to $184.99 a year, nearly identical to the monthly route and representing no meaningful discount over paying month by month unless you are already on an annual Prime membership.

For comparison, Netflix’s ad-free 4K plan costs $22.99 a month as a standalone subscription.

Disney+ charges $13.99 a month for its ad-free tier, though it does not include live sports.

Apple TV+ charges $9.99 a month with no ads and 4K included at the base price, though its content library is considerably smaller.

Max charges $15.99 a month for its ad-free tier with 4K.

When viewed as a total cost, $19.98 a month for Prime plus Ultra is more expensive than Disney+, Apple TV+, and Max, but cheaper than Netflix’s premium tier.

Why Now?

Understanding why Prime Video Ultra matters requires understanding what Amazon has done to Prime Video over the last two years.

For most of its existence, Prime Video was a straightforward benefit of Amazon Prime membership, no ads, no additional fees, no tiered access.

That changed on January 29, 2024, when Amazon introduced advertising to Prime Video for the first time.

Prime members who wanted to watch without ads were told they could pay an additional $2.99 a month to opt out. That ad-free fee was later raised to $4.99.

The introduction of ads was, by Amazon’s own accounting, a major business success. Amazon’s advertising revenue hit $17.7 billion in Q3 2025 alone.

Prime Video is now a fully ad-supported platform by default, with the paid tier as the opt-out.

The Ultra announcement is the next step in that architecture: not just charging for no ads, but charging for premium video quality as well.

The move mirrors what Netflix did between 2022 and 2024, introducing an ad-supported tier, raising prices on premium tiers, and gradually creating a ladder of paid options designed to maximize revenue per subscriber.

Amazon is executing the same playbook, with the advantage that its streaming service is bundled with a membership that also provides free shipping, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and a suite of other benefits that make cancellation harder to justify.

Do You Get More Content With Prime Video Ultra?

Both Ultra and standard Prime Video include the same complete content library. Prime Video’s original programming slate currently includes Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and the Nicole Kidman series Scarpetta, which debuted March 11, 2026.

Original films include Heads of State, Red One, Road House, and The Accountant 2. Live sports coverage includes the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, NBA games, WNBA, NASCAR, NWSL, and The Masters golf tournament.

Coming in March 2026, Invincible Season 4 premieres March 18, and Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat premieres March 20.

Later this year, Prime Video is releasing Elle Woods, the legally blonde prequel series, and Spider-Noir starring Nicolas Cage.

One important caveat applies to both tiers. Live sports, live TV events, and select ad-supported content may still include advertisements even with Prime Video Ultra.

The ad-free experience applies to on-demand content only, not all live programming. This is the same limitation that existed with the Ad Free subscription and has not changed.

What To Do Before April 10th

If you are a current Ad Free subscriber at $4.99 a month, you do not need to do anything.

Your subscription transitions to Ultra automatically on April 10, and you gain the new features, five streams, 100 downloads, exclusive 4K, without any action required.

If you are a standard Prime member who has been watching in 4K without paying for Ad Free, you will lose 4K access on April 10 unless you upgrade to Ultra at $4.99 a month.

Amazon has not yet clarified whether affected subscribers will receive direct notification before the change takes effect.

If you are not a Prime member and subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service at $8.99 a month, Amazon has not yet specified how the Ultra tier applies to non-Prime standalone subscribers.

Prime Video Ultra launches April 10, 2026 in the United States.