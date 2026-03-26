Tom Brady Reveals He Asked The NFL About A Comeback And Their Answer Says It All

It turns out that Tom Brady actually asked.

In a CNBC interview published Thursday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and current Las Vegas Raiders minority owner confirmed he reached out to the NFL to find out whether he could return to the league as an active player while holding his ownership stake.

The league’s answer was not encouraging for Brady fans.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady told CNBC. “So I’m going to leave it at that. We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired. Let me just say that, too.”

Brady, who turns 49 in August, last played in the NFL during the 2022 season.

He officially retired for the second and apparently final time in February 2023.

The CNBC interview was published Thursday, five days after Brady’s performance at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, an appearance that lit up the internet, reignited the comeback conversation, and apparently prompted some direct questions about whether any of this was actually theoretical.

What Did The NFL Actually Say?

An NFL spokesperson confirmed to CNBC what Brady had already suspected. The league has a policy, implemented in 2023, prohibiting players or team employees from holding equity stakes in a club.

If Brady wanted to return as an active player, he would need to fully divest his 5% ownership stake in the Raiders. That is not a small ask.

Brady purchased his share in 2024 alongside Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner, who holds another 5%, and Raiders Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, who holds 0.5%.

There is also a second, separate complication.

An NFL spokesperson told CNBC there “would be salary cap issues involving a player/owner,” meaning Brady’s return would not just be logistically complicated from an ownership standpoint, but would create unprecedented structural questions around how a player who also owns part of a team would count against the league’s financial rules.

The path to a comeback, in other words, runs directly through walking away from the Raiders. Brady does not appear interested in doing that.

What Does Tom Brady Actually Do In Las Vegas?

Brady was clear about the nature of his current role with the franchise. “I’m a minority owner,” he told CNBC. “So when you’re that, there’s really no job description. I don’t have really a daily role. You know, my phone call is always available to everybody who needs it. I want to see everyone succeed, be their best, bring a winning kind of a culture to Las Vegas, to bring the Raiders back to glory. I’d love to be a part of it.”

Reports from earlier this winter had described Brady as functioning as “the de facto boss when it comes to football matters” for the Raiders, a characterization that went further than his public description of his role.

His response Thursday, emphasizing that he has “no daily role” and “no job description,” read, at least in part, as a response to those reports.

The Raiders currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, giving Brady’s advisory role considerable potential weight this spring.

Brady also has broadcasting commitments with FOX Sports, where he works in the booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt, that would make a playing comeback even more logistically tangled.

What Did Tom Brady Do In The Flag Football Classic?

The reason this conversation is happening at all traces directly to March 21 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Brady participated in the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic, a three-team event featuring Team USA, Brady’s Founders FFC (coached by Sean Payton), and a Wildcats FFC squad built around Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, and looked startlingly sharp for a 48-year-old who has not played competitive football in over 1,000 days.

On his first play in a competitive football game since February 2023, Brady entered the game for Jalen Hurts on fourth-and-goal, sidestepped a oncoming pass rusher by juking him with his hips, stepped up into the created space, and fired a dart to the back corner of the end zone.

Stefon Diggs caught it for the touchdown. Brady followed that up with a two-point conversion pass to Rob Gronkowski, his longtime Patriots and Buccaneers teammate, before Gronkowski went down with a hamstring injury on the play.

Brady finished the event 8-of-12 for 61 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

His team went 0-2, losing 43-16 and 34-26 while Team USA demonstrated that professional flag football experience is a significant competitive advantage over NFL players learning the rules on the fly.

“My heart is really hurting right now,” Brady said between losses. But he also told reporters afterward, “I loved being out there playing in the flag game. I loved not getting hit. I’ve got a lot of really fun things I’m involved in. It’s never going to get old throwing passes to incredible athletes on the football field.”

And then came the kicker, “But if anything, that game reconfirmed to me that I’m very happy in my retirement.”

Brady also posted a video of the Diggs touchdown to X with the caption “Gets you thinking…,” which did exactly what it was designed to do.

The Philip Rivers Precedent

Brady’s inquiry was not entirely without precedent. The CNBC interview noted that Philip Rivers, 44, came out of retirement last season to start three games at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts after not playing for over four years.

Rivers did not own part of a team, which meant the complications Brady faces simply did not apply.

Rivers’s return showed the league is willing to accommodate players returning from extended retirements when the situations are uncomplicated.

Brady’s situation is maximally complicated by comparison.

The ownership stake, the cap implications, and the requirement to divest from a franchise he clearly has an ongoing emotional and professional investment in, all of it points in the same direction.

The 2028 Question That Stays Open

The one door Brady pointedly declined to close is flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Flag football is making its Olympic debut at LA28, and Brady has said he would “never say never” to competing in that format.

He would be 50 at the time of the Games. The performance at the Fanatics Classic did nothing to suggest the idea is absurd.

Team USA is already the dominant force in the flag football world, but Brady’s arm clearly still functions.

For now, the NFL comeback inquiry is closed. Brady asked. The league said no. He told the world, then said he is “very happily retired” three times in the same answer, which is either genuine contentment or the most Tom Brady thing he has ever done.