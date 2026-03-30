Oracle Stock Is Down 60 Percent From Its Peak And Analysts Think The Market Is Getting It Wrong

Oracle Corporation is trading around $139 today, Monday March 30, 2026. Twelve months ago, it was trading above $345. The 52-week high was $345.72.

The stock has lost roughly 60 percent of its value from that peak, shed around 21 percent year to date alone, and is sitting near its 52-week low of $118.86.

The broader market is having a rough session today as well, with the S&P 500 down over 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq down more than 2 percent amid tariff-related volatility, but Oracle’s decline predates today’s market weakness by several months.

Here is the other side of that picture. 34 Wall Street analysts currently rate Oracle stock a Buy. The average 12-month price target across those analysts is approximately $264, which would represent roughly 89 percent upside from where it is trading today.

Bank of America recently reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and a $200 target. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, one of the more closely followed voices in technology investing, described Oracle’s most recent earnings report as a “huge relief for the software and tech sector.”

Argus cut its target sharply from $384 to $225 but kept the Buy rating. The question investors are actively debating right now is whether Oracle is a genuinely overlooked AI infrastructure winner sitting at a historically unusual discount, or whether the market is correctly pricing in risks that the bull case is underweighting.

What Is Oracle Doing Now?

Most people who remember Oracle remember it as the database software company Larry Ellison built into one of the largest enterprise technology firms in the world.

That description was accurate for decades. Oracle was founded in 1977, went public in 1986, and spent the next 30 years dominating relational database software for large enterprises before becoming a slower-growth, highly profitable legacy software business as cloud computing rose.

The company made a significant bet several years ago on building out a cloud infrastructure business under its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure brand, known as OCI.

It was a late entrant into a market dominated by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, and most analysts initially viewed OCI as a distant fourth player with limited prospects of catching the leaders.

The generative AI boom changed that assessment. Oracle’s cloud architecture proved well-suited for the kind of large-scale parallel computing workloads that training and running large AI models require.

OpenAI, Meta, and Nvidia all signed significant contracts for OCI capacity. Then in September 2025, Oracle reported earnings that shocked investors: cloud IaaS revenue growing 68 percent year over year, and a measure called remaining performance obligations, or RPO, which represents total future revenue already under contract, that had jumped 359 percent to $455 billion.

The stock surged 40 percent in a single day and nearly doubled for the year at its peak.

Why The Stock Has Fallen So Hard

The collapse from those highs happened for two interconnected reasons, both of which involve the same core concern: can Oracle actually convert that backlog into cash?

The single largest component of Oracle’s RPO is a five-year, $300 billion contract with OpenAI that is scheduled to begin in 2027. That contract is genuinely massive.

It is also with a company that is not yet profitable, is burning through cash at a significant rate, and whose ability to pay $300 billion over five years depends on its own continued growth and fundraising.

HSBC has projected that OpenAI will remain free cash flow negative for the next five years and would need to raise approximately $207 billion through debt, equity, or accelerating revenue.

OpenAI is certainly growing, with estimated revenue of $35 billion in 2026 and projections pointing toward $213 billion by 2030, but those projections involve compounding assumptions that have not yet been tested.

The second concern is Oracle’s own debt. To build the data center infrastructure required to actually fulfill its backlog, Oracle has been spending aggressively.

Capital expenditure has been enormous, free cash flow has turned negative, and total debt including operating lease liabilities reached $124 billion by the end of the second fiscal quarter, up 39 percent year over year.

The company raised $25 billion in notes. A class action lawsuit was filed in March by the Schall Law Firm on behalf of investors. Credit markets have begun pricing Oracle’s default risk near historically elevated levels.

The Q3 Earnings Report That Changed Everything

On March 10, 2026, Oracle reported its fiscal third quarter results, covering the three months ended February 28. The numbers beat Wall Street estimates across the board.

Revenue grew 22 percent year over year to $17.2 billion, above the $16.9 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.79 beat the $1.70 analyst expectation.

OCI revenue jumped 84 percent year over year to $4.9 billion, above the $4.74 billion estimate. And RPO grew another 325 percent year over year to $553 billion.

The stock jumped more than 9 percent on March 11, the day after the release. CEO Clayton Magouyrk addressed the debt concern directly on the earnings call, stating that Oracle does not plan to raise any additional debt beyond what has already been announced for the rest of 2026.

He described a bring-your-own-hardware model under which Oracle’s partners fund the construction of additional data center capacity rather than Oracle doing so itself.

The company has signed $29 billion worth of these contracts, and Magouyrk said the model allows Oracle to continue expanding without negative cash flow.

Oracle has secured 10 gigawatts of data center power capacity expected to come online over the next three years, with partners funding 90 percent of it.

Given that a single gigawatt of data center capacity can cost approximately $35 billion to build according to Bernstein, having partners absorb that cost is a meaningful structural change.

Wedbush’s Ives wrote after the call that Oracle’s “core AI and cloud numbers and backlog tell a very healthy and robust AI Revolution demand story.”

Where The Stock Is Today And Why It Is Still Down

Despite the Q3 bounce, Oracle has given back those gains and more. The stock closed at $139.66 on Friday March 27, and is trading around $139 today in a broadly weak market.

It is down approximately 21 percent year to date as of this writing, compared to a Nasdaq that has itself dropped roughly 18 percent so far in 2026 amid tariff concerns and broader risk-off sentiment.

The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF is down about 18 percent year to date, so Oracle is roughly in line with the software sector’s 2026 performance even after accounting for its own company-specific issues.

The reasons the stock has not fully recovered despite a strong earnings report come back to the same concerns.

Customer concentration risk has not gone away. The OpenAI dependency remains. Free cash flow was negative $10 billion in the quarter due to $12 billion in capital expenditure.

The broader market’s appetite for high-capex technology stories has declined sharply in an environment where tariff uncertainty and elevated interest rates are creating pressure on valuation multiples across the sector.

Oracle also received some negative news in late March when Michigan denied a request to rehear a data center plan involving DTE Energy and Oracle, adding another small headwind to the infrastructure buildout narrative.

The company separately announced an expansion of its Nashville office footprint, signing a lease for 116,000 square feet at 1320 Adams Street in the Neuhoff District, adding to its presence in a city where it has been growing its workforce.

What Are The Bulls Saying About Oracle?

The bull case for Oracle rests on a straightforward set of facts. The company has $553 billion in contracted future revenue. OCI is growing at 84 percent year over year.

The company is moving to a funding model that limits incremental debt. The stock is trading at 25 times earnings and roughly 9 times sales, which is in line with the broader technology sector average despite growth rates that are running well above the sector average.

Analysts who cover the stock estimate that if Oracle maintains its current price-to-sales ratio and achieves the $89 billion in revenue projected for fiscal 2027, the market cap could reach roughly $800 billion, implying potential upside of around 90 percent from current levels.

Larry Ellison, Oracle’s executive chairman, was recently named to President Trump’s technology advisory panel alongside Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, a signal that Oracle is being viewed at the highest levels of the administration as a central player in America’s AI infrastructure buildout.

The Stargate project, a joint venture involving OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle to build AI infrastructure in the United States, was announced in January 2026 with a commitment of $500 billion in AI infrastructure investment over four years.

The bear case is that all of those projections depend on OpenAI continuing to grow, paying its bills, and remaining the dominant player in an AI market that is still evolving rapidly.

If model improvement hits a ceiling, or if a competitor displaces OpenAI from its current position, or if OpenAI’s revenue growth does not materialize at the rates required to service its commitments, Oracle’s backlog would look very different.

For now Oracle trades at $139, down 60 percent from its high, with 34 analysts saying Buy and the market saying something more complicated.