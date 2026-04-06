Cruise Ship Hits Reef Near Tom Hanks Cast Away Island In Fiji And Here Is What Happened

A cruise ship has run aground on a reef in Fiji near the exact island where Cast Away was filmed, and unlike Tom Hanks’ plane in that classic movie, all 30 passengers are home safely.

The MV Fiji Princess, a 182-foot vessel operated by Blue Lagoon Cruises, struck a finger reef near Monuriki Island in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

The ship was on a seven-day cruise with 30 passengers and approximately 30 crew members on board when the grounding occurred.

No one was injured. All passengers were evacuated at first light on Sunday morning, transferred by ferry with their luggage and belongings, and transported to Denarau Island on Fiji’s main island, Viti Levu. Some crew members remained on board to assist with salvage operations.

Blue Lagoon Cruises explained what happened in a statement. They claimed that conditions were calm when the ship anchored in the area, but a severe squall moved through overnight and caused the ship’s anchor to drag toward the nearby reef, where the vessel became grounded.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is investigating. A salvage specialist was flown in from Australia and was on site by Sunday.

By Monday, pumpable fuel and other oils had been removed from the ship, reducing the immediate environmental risk to the surrounding reef.

Which Island Was Cast Away Filmed On, And Where Is The Cruise Ship?

Monuriki Island is not just another reef in the Pacific. It is the uninhabited volcanic island where director Robert Zemeckis filmed the 2000 film Cast Away, the survival drama in which Tom Hanks plays Chuck Noland, a FedEx systems analyst who survives a plane crash and spends four years alone on a deserted island before eventually being rescued.

The film grossed over $400 million worldwide and remains one of the most widely recognized survival films ever made. Hanks received an Academy Award nomination for the role.

The island’s beaches, caves, and the rocky coastline seen throughout the film have made Monuriki a significant screen tourism destination. Travelers fly to Fiji specifically to walk the beach where the famous HELP sign was built in the sand, to see the caves where Noland sheltered, and to stand in the water where Wilson the volleyball drifted away.

Monuriki was the very first stop on Blue Lagoon Cruises’ seven-day Escape to Paradise itinerary, visiting the Cast Away filming locations was listed as one of the headline activities of the trip.

The irony of a cruise ship becoming grounded near a famous shipwreck survival story island was not lost on anyone covering the story.

The difference, as many pointed out, is that these passengers did not have to wait four years for rescue. They were back on the main island by Sunday morning.

What Is Monuriki?

Monuriki is an uninhabited island of approximately 100 acres in Fiji’s Mamanuca group, located in the South Pacific west of Viti Levu. It sits in open water surrounded by coral reef systems that require careful navigation, the same reef complexity that contributed to Saturday’s grounding.

The island is managed by the traditional owners from the nearby village of Yanuya, and is considered protected due to its ecological significance.

It is home to the Fiji Crested Iguana, a critically endangered species found only in the dry forests of a handful of Fijian islands, as well as several species of nesting sea birds.

The surrounding reefs support extensive marine biodiversity and are part of the broader coral ecosystem that underpins Fiji’s reputation as one of the world’s premier diving destinations.

When a ship the size of the Fiji Princess, 182 feet, several hundred tons, settles onto a reef, the potential for physical damage is significant.

Coral structures that can take decades or centuries to form can be crushed in moments under the weight of a grounded hull, and the motion created by tidal movement can expand the damage radius over time.

The removal of fuel and oils by Monday was the most pressing environmental priority, and salvage operations are ongoing.

The Blue Lagoon Cruises Fleet And The Fiji Princess

Blue Lagoon Cruises is a Fiji-based tourism operator with decades of experience running multi-day cruises through the Mamanuca and Yasawa island chains.

The company’s itineraries are among the most popular small-ship cruising experiences in the South Pacific, appealing to travelers looking for intimate island-hopping with a focus on Fijian culture and marine environments.

The Fiji Princess itself is a new addition to the fleet, having joined in 2026. It features an open-air sun deck, a splash pool, spa facilities, and can accommodate up to 64 passengers, making it one of the larger vessels in the Blue Lagoon fleet.

At the time of the grounding it was carrying 30 passengers, well below capacity. The company said it is working on salvage and recovery of the vessel, and stated that it is cooperating fully with the Maritime Safety Authority’s investigation.

The salvage operation is the most immediate priority. Getting a 182-foot ship off a reef in the open waters of the Pacific is a complex and expensive undertaking, the difficulty compounded by the need to do as little additional damage to the surrounding reef ecosystem as possible.

The Australian salvage specialist on site since Sunday is overseeing those efforts.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji will issue a formal report on the incident, examining the cause of the grounding, the navigational conditions at the time, whether proper protocols were followed, and what environmental damage, if any, was done to the reef.

For Blue Lagoon Cruises, the practical and reputational work of demonstrating that this was a weather-driven anomaly rather than a systemic safety failure now begins.

The Mamanuca Islands are among the most visited tourist destinations in the South Pacific, and Monuriki specifically is a high-profile stop on a flagship itinerary.

That it now features in international news as the site of a grounding rather than just a filming location is not ideal, but the absence of injuries and the swift evacuation is the part of the story that matters most.

Thirty passengers went to Fiji to see the island where Tom Hanks survived alone for four years. They got a slightly more eventful version of that experience than they were expecting. All of them are home.