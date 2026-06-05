Brayden McNabb Was Hospitalized After An 87 MPH Puck Hit His Face In Game 2

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb was taken to a hospital Thursday night after an 87-mile-per-hour slap shot from Carolina Hurricanes forward Nikolaj Ehlers struck him in the face at 10:52 of the first period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, ending his night immediately and leaving his availability for Game 3 on Saturday unknown.

The Golden Knights lost 4-3 in overtime, leaving the series tied at 1-1, with Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis scoring the winner on a power play 3:56 into overtime.

McNabb was defending in front of Vegas goalie Carter Hart when Ehlers fired the shot from inside the blue line.

The puck hit him around the visor. He dropped to the ice. He eventually got to his skates, clutching his nose and mouth as teammates immediately raised their hands to alert the officials. He skated off under his own power.

He did not return to the bench for the second period. ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported during the broadcast that he had left Lenovo Center entirely, in flip flops, the specific detail that communicates just how quickly medical personnel decided he needed somewhere other than the locker room for evaluation.

Coach John Tortorella had no update on McNabb's condition when reporters asked after the game. He said he had not yet talked to the medical staff. McNabb's teammates spoke with the worried energy of players who had not seen their friend since he left the building.

"It's a scary play," forward Brett Howden said. "You never want to see that. Just hope he's doing all right. We haven't seen him yet, but hope he's doing okay."

What The Injury Looked Like

The sequence was as fast as 87 miles per hour makes it sound. McNabb was in the battle area in front of Carter Hart, the defensive zone position that is both the most important and the most dangerous in hockey, where defensemen absorb hits, screen away forwards and occasionally absorb pucks that are not meant for them.

Nikolaj Ehlers, a Carolina forward who had positioned himself at the blue line, fired a slap shot. The puck took the direct path to McNabb's face rather than the indirect path toward the goal.

The video shows McNabb taking the puck without the instinctive flinch that most players make when a projectile approaches their head, he was engaged physically with Eric Robinson in the crease area and may not have seen the shot until it was already there.

He dropped to the ice holding his face. The players around him, teammates and opponents both, put their sticks and hands up immediately, the universal hockey signal that something serious has happened and the referee needs to stop play.

He got up. He held his face. He skated to the locker room. He did not come back out for warmups before the second period.

Then he was in a hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the Golden Knights were playing a Stanley Cup Final game with five defensemen instead of six.

How Vegas Played Without Him

The Golden Knights entered Thursday's game averaging 20:53 of ice time per game from McNabb during the 2026 playoffs, the fourth-highest total among their defensemen, the product of 16 playoff games of shutting down the opposing team's best players and doing the physical work in front of Carter Hart that allows him to see what he needs to see.

His absence left the team with five defensemen for nearly the entire game, their pairings restructured, their ice time redistributed across a group that had to play significantly more than normal.

Jeremy Lauzon moved up to the top pairing alongside Shea Theodore. Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin and Dylan Coghlan absorbed additional minutes.

The five of them held the Golden Knights in the game, Vegas scored twice to build a 2-0 lead at some point in the third period that made a McNabb-free win seem possible, before Carolina staged the comeback that ended with Jarvis's overtime power play goal.

"I thought the five D did a great job," Mitch Marner said after the game. "Had some extended shifts that they couldn't get off, and they just battled through."

The performance of the five remaining defensemen over the remainder of the game was impressive enough that it might have been the story of the night if the game itself had not produced one of the most dramatic finishes of the 2026 playoffs.

The Game That Finished Without Him

The Stanley Cup Final game that McNabb left in the first period was, once it got going, one of the better games the series will likely produce. Vegas held a 1-0 lead when McNabb left. They built it to 2-0.

Then Carolina did what Carolina has been doing all playoff long — they refused to accept the deficit as permanent.

The Hurricanes scored twice to tie it. Vegas scored to take the lead again. Carolina came back to tie once more in the final minutes.

The Hurricanes became the first team since 1994 to win a Cup Final game when trailing by multiple goals in the final ten minutes. Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin knocked the tying goal into his own net on a Vegas power play, one of the more bizarre sequences of the playoffs, and then Seth Jarvis, who had scored only his fourth goal of the entire postseason, put the overtime winner past Carter Hart on a Carolina power play that Tomas Hertl had tripped Zach Staal to provide.

Game 2 ended 4-3 Hurricanes. The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is Saturday in Las Vegas at 8 PM Eastern on ABC.

What This Means For Game 3 And The Series

The hockey world woke up Friday morning without an official update on McNabb's condition from the Golden Knights, who maintain a strict policy of not providing injury information that gives opponents strategic advantage.

Tortorella's non-answer after the game was consistent with that policy, not evasive but institutional.

The team does not tell opponents which players are hurt before a game. McNabb was in a hospital. What the hospital found and what it means for Saturday is information that will only fully exist when the Knights' lineup is announced.

The specific concern with a puck to the face at 87 miles per hour in the vicinity of the visor is the same concern that exists with any high-velocity facial impact in hockey, fractures to the facial bones, orbital damage, dental trauma and the neurological evaluation that any head-area injury in professional sports now requires.

McNabb is 35 years old and has been one of the most physically durable players on the Vegas roster. None of that context changes the fact that he took a shot to the face in the Stanley Cup Final and left in flip flops.

Teammate Noah Hanifin put it simply:

"Any time you see that happen to a teammate, especially to a guy like Nabber who is a huge part of this team, a leader, it's tough. It's hard to see that happen to any guy on the ice. We're just hoping for the best for him."

The Golden Knights are hoping for the best. Game 3 is Saturday night in Las Vegas. The series is tied. McNabb's status is unknown.