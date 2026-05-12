Ahmad Hardy Was Shot At A Concert In Mississippi And Is Stable After Surgery

Ahmad Hardy, the Missouri Tigers running back who led all Power Four players in rushing yards last season and earned first-team All-America honors, was shot in the upper left leg at a concert in his home state of Mississippi early Sunday morning May 10, 2026.

Missouri Athletics announced the news Monday morning. Hardy underwent surgery Sunday at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and is in stable condition.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the school’s statement read. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support. A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time.”

A source told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Hardy was alert Monday and moving around, and that there is optimism he will play football again.

How quickly he can return and what impact the injury will have on his game remain unknown at this point.

Three suspects, all 19 years old, all from Laurel, were brought in for questioning by the Laurel Police Department. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed as of Monday.

What Happened In Laurel?

The shooting took place at approximately 2 AM Sunday at the Kamakazy Biker Club on Masonite Drive in Laurel, Mississippi, after an outdoor rap concert had ended.

Hardy was one of two confirmed victims. Laurel, Mississippi is in Jones County in the south-central part of the state, a region Hardy knows well, having grown up nearby in the small town of Oma and attended Lawrence County High School in Monticello.

Sergeant Macon Davis of the Laurel Police Department confirmed to the Laurel Leader-Call that three suspects from Laurel, all 19 years old, had been brought in for questioning in connection with the shooting.

The suspects have been publicly identified in some reports as Jvon Sibley, Landice Magee and Alvin Peyton. No charges have been filed and the investigation was ongoing as of Monday.

Hardy was transported to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, approximately 40 miles west of Laurel, where he underwent surgery on the gunshot wound to his upper left leg on Sunday.

He was in stable condition after the procedure, and the Monday update from a source close to the situation was that he was alert and moving around.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the program did not provide details about how Hardy came to be at the concert or the circumstances of the shooting beyond what was in the team’s official statement.

The athletic department indicated it will share information as it becomes available.

Who Is Ahmad Hardy?

Ahmad Hardy is 20 years old and he grew up in circumstances that would have stopped most people before they started.

He was raised in Oma, Mississippi, a community so small it has five stop signs and no traffic lights.

He grew up in a two-bedroom trailer with three siblings and his single mother, who worked multiple jobs to keep her children in food, transportation to practice and the basic stability that childhood requires.

He described the weight of that upbringing in an October 2024 interview with The Hawkeye, the student newspaper at UL Monroe, with a clarity that explains why he plays the way he plays.

“I grew up with mostly my mom raising four children: three boys and one girl,” he said. “Watching her struggle to get us to practice, put food on the table and work hard broke her back. She did everything she could, and that motivated me to make sure she never works again.”

He worked at McDonald’s from the age of 15 until he left for college. He attended Lawrence County High School in Monticello.

He received exactly one scholarship offer from an FBS program: the University of Louisiana at Monroe. He took it.

At ULM in 2024, Hardy rushed for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 attempts, the kind of production that finally gave other programs the evidence they needed to offer him what they should have offered him in high school.

Missouri came calling. He transferred before the 2025 season as a sophomore.

The Season That Made Everyone Pay Attention

What Hardy did in his first and only season as a Missouri Tiger put him among the best college football players in the country, full stop.

He rushed for 1,649 yards, second among all FBS players in the country and first among all Power Four players. He scored 16 touchdowns.

He carried the ball 256 times at 6.4 yards per attempt. His career best performance came in a win over Mississippi State, where he rushed for 300 yards, a number that made the state where he grew up the backdrop for the best game of his life.

The awards came in a wave. First-team All-SEC, first-team Associated Press All-America, SEC Newcomer of the Year, Doak Walker Award finalist.

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the best running back in college football. Hardy was a finalist in his first season in the SEC after receiving a single FBS scholarship offer two years earlier.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, speaking during spring practice last month before any of this happened, described Hardy with the specific warmth of a coach who understands that a player is more than what he does on the field.

He referenced a viral moment, Hardy posting videos of himself and his fellow running backs on horseback, which the college football internet had embraced enthusiastically as a window into the team’s culture.

“Ahmad Hardy comes along, teaches his teammates how to ride a horse,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s been impressive to watch him on Twitter riding horses as much as it’s been impressive to watch him on film. He does an excellent job with both.”

The Support That Came Monday

When Missouri’s statement went out Monday morning, the college football community responded immediately.

Former Missouri running back Cody Schrader, who built his own career in Columbia before Hardy arrived, took to social media to express support. Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel, one of the program’s most beloved alumni, also posted publicly.

The program described Hardy as deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans, and the volume of responses Monday suggested that description was accurate.

Hardy’s rise from a two-bedroom trailer in Oma to first-team All-America running back at one of the SEC’s marquee programs is the kind of story that college football fans invest in precisely because it is genuinely earned.

He received one scholarship offer. He worked at McDonald’s through high school to help his family. He said he plays so his mother will never have to work again. That arc, from that beginning to that season, is the reason the sports world is following his recovery with the attention it is giving it.

What The Recovery Means For Missouri

Hardy was set to be the centerpiece of the Missouri offense heading into the 2026 season.

The 1,649 rushing yards and first-team All-America status had made him one of the most anticipated running backs in the SEC entering fall camp.

The program had built its offensive identity around what he could do with the ball.

The Missouri statement’s acknowledgment that “a timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time” is the honest answer to the question everyone is asking.

A gunshot wound to the upper leg, followed by surgery, followed by recovery, followed by whatever rehabilitation is required to return a player to the physical demands of Power Four football, that process has too many variables to answer with a specific date while the patient is still in the hospital one day after the incident.

What the source who spoke to Pete Thamel provided was the most meaningful available update, Hardy is alert. He is moving around.

There is optimism that he will play football again. That is the answer that matters most right now, not the timeline, not the return date, not the 2026 season implications, but the fact that the young man who grew up wanting to make sure his mother never works again is awake, moving and expected to be okay.

The rest can be figured out later.