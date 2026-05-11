‘Young Washington’ Is Releasing July 3 And Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Young Washington opens in theaters nationwide on July 3, 2026, the day before the Fourth of July, and exactly at the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Angel Studios and Wonder Project are releasing an epic historical war film about the man whose early decisions in a frontier forest fire sparked a global conflict, and they cast a 22-year-old British actor named William Franklyn-Miller to carry it.

The film previewed at CinemaCon on April 13 at the Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the annual gathering of movie theater owners where studios bring their biggest upcoming releases to generate excitement before the trailers reach general audiences.

Franklyn-Miller appeared in person to promote what will be his first major movie lead role.

The cast assembled around him, Ben Kingsley, Kelsey Grammer, Andy Serkis and Mary-Louise Parker, represents the kind of veteran firepower that studios deploy when they believe a newcomer needs both protection and elevation.

It premieres at the Tribeca Festival on June 13, 2026, before its nationwide theatrical release three weeks later.

What Is The Film About?

The official synopsis places Young Washington in the period that most American history education barely touches, the years before the Revolution, before the presidency, before the legend. “Before he was the Father of a Nation, he was a soldier fighting to survive.

A single misstep thrusts young George Washington into the center of a global conflict, testing his honor, loyalty, and courage.

As alliances crumble and the frontier erupts into war, he must confront not only his enemies but the man he’s becoming. This is the untold story of Young Washington.”

The single misstep the synopsis references points to one of the most consequential accidents in the history of American warfare.

In May 1754, a 22-year-old Lieutenant Colonel George Washington led a force of Virginia militia and Native American allies to a small clearing in the Pennsylvania forest called Jumonville Glen.

What happened there, the killing of a French officer named Joseph Coulon de Jumonville under circumstances that remain disputed by historians, helped light the fuse on a conflict that spread from the Pennsylvania frontier to Europe, India, the Caribbean and West Africa.

The Seven Years’ War, known in America as the French and Indian War, became the first truly global conflict in history, and George Washington’s morning in the forest in 1754 was part of what started it.





Voltaire, the French philosopher, wrote that Washington had fired the shot that started the world on fire. Washington was 22. He had never commanded a significant military engagement before.

He had been appointed a Virginia militia officer primarily because of his aristocratic connections, his physical presence and the confidence of people who believed he had potential.

None of that preparation was equal to what the frontier war he found himself fighting would require.

Director Jon Erwin, who previously directed I Can Only Imagine, Jesus Revolution and the House of David series, described his interest in the material when production was announced in 2025. “George Washington’s early years is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time. The trials he faced shaped the man who would lead a nation, and so much of that journey remains largely untold.”

He co-wrote the screenplay with Tom Provost and Diederik Hoogstraten. The film was shot on location in Ireland and Virginia beginning in late August 2025.

The Cast That Surrounds William Franklyn-Miller

The most commercially significant element of Young Washington’s marketing is not the newcomer at the center, it is the veterans surrounding him.

Each of the major supporting characters is played by an actor whose name means something to different segments of a broad American audience, and the combined effect of the ensemble is to give the film a credibility and scale that a first-time lead actor alone cannot provide.

Ben Kingsley plays Robert Dinwiddie, the Lieutenant Governor of Virginia who dispatched the young Washington into the frontier and whose political ambitions and colonial responsibilities shaped the military campaign Washington found himself leading.

Kingsley is an Academy Award winner for Gandhi, one of the most respected character actors in the English-speaking world, and his presence as the political authority behind Washington’s early military career gives the film an instant gravitas.

Kelsey Grammer plays Thomas Fairfax, Lord Fairfax, the English nobleman who was one of the most significant early figures in Washington’s life.

Fairfax owned vast tracts of Virginia land and employed Washington as a young surveyor, giving him both his professional foundation and his first experience of the frontier he would later fight across.

The aristocratic connection between the Fairfax family and the Washington family was instrumental in getting George Washington his first military appointments.

Grammer’s casting brings a specific quality, the combination of wit, authority and unpredictability that has defined his best performances, to a character whose influence on Washington has been largely overlooked in popular culture.

Andy Serkis plays General Edward Braddock, the British commander who arrived in Virginia in 1755 leading a force of British regulars to drive the French from Fort Duquesne, took the young George Washington on as an aide-de-camp despite having no respect for colonial militia, and led his army into one of the most catastrophic military defeats in British colonial history.

The Battle of the Monongahela was an ambush that killed Braddock himself and routed his forces so thoroughly that Washington, who had two horses shot out from under him and four bullet holes in his coat, was one of the only senior officers not killed or wounded.

The battle that almost killed Washington is also the battle that revealed him, for the first time, as someone with unusual composure and courage under fire.

Serkis, whose motion capture work in the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Planet of the Apes films has made him one of the most technically extraordinary actors working today, brings the specific quality of physical menace and command that a character like Braddock requires.

Mary-Louise Parker plays Mary Ball Washington, George’s mother, a widow who raised her son with the combination of ambition and anxiety that defined his early relationship with family and obligation.

Parker’s nomination profile, she earned a Tony for Prelude to a Kiss, won an Emmy for Angels in America and built a devoted television following through Weeds, makes her one of the most respected actors in the film’s ensemble.

Who Is William Franklyn-Miller?

The 22-year-old British actor at the center of all of it was born in London, spent time growing up in Australia and has worked in film and television since childhood.

His previous credits include the Italian drama series Medici, a guest appearance in Arrow and the family film Four Kids and It.

None of those are the kind of credits that typically precede a lead in a major Fourth of July historical epic surrounded by Ben Kingsley and Andy Serkis.

The casting of Franklyn-Miller reflects something specific about how director Jon Erwin wanted to tell this story.

Washington at 22 was not a known quantity. He was a young man with ambitions, connections and potential, someone the world had not yet decided about, someone who had not yet decided about himself.

Casting a genuinely young, genuinely unknown actor in the lead creates a specific quality of authenticity that a more established name would compromise.

The audience is not watching a star play Washington. They are watching someone they do not yet know become someone they recognize.

His CinemaCon appearance in April, the first time he appeared publicly to promote the film, positioned him as someone comfortable in the role and committed to the story.

Young Washington is the beginning of what is shaping up to be a significant year for Franklyn-Miller, he is also appearing in the Apple TV+ series Neuromancer opposite Callum Turner and Peter Sarsgaard, and in the Netflix limited series The Age of Innocence alongside Kristine Froseth and Camila Morrone.

He is being positioned as a breakout, and the July 3 release will determine how wide that breakout turns out to be.

The 250th Anniversary Context

The timing of Young Washington’s July 3 release is not accidental. July 4, 2026 marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the Semiquincentennial of the United States, a milestone the federal government has designated as a national celebration.

A film about the early life of George Washington releasing in the Fourth of July weekend of the nation’s 250th birthday is a marketing alignment that money cannot buy after the fact.

Angel Studios, the faith and family-friendly distributor behind Sound of Freedom and Cabrini, has positioned Young Washington as a major theatrical event.

The studio’s model of generating audience enthusiasm through community engagement and pre-order campaigns has already produced more than 51,000 pre-orders on the film’s official website, working toward a stated goal of 100,000 milestone.

The pre-release ticket sales confirm that the core Angel Studios audience, which tends to respond strongly to American patriotic and historical themes, is already engaged.

The PG-13 rating, for sequences of strong war violence and some bloody images, positions the film broadly for families while acknowledging the genuine violence of frontier warfare.

The French and Indian War involved ambushes, close combat, the burning of settlements and engagements between professional European armies and Native American forces in conditions of terrain and uncertainty that European military doctrine was entirely unprepared for. Young Washington is not a sanitized version of that history.

The film opens in theaters July 3 and premieres at the Tribeca Festival on June 13. The Father of the Nation. Before he was anything else.