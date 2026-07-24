A 16-Month-Old Boy Died After A Medical Emergency At A Texas Daycare Tuesday

A 16-month-old boy died just before midnight Tuesday after suffering a medical emergency at Building Blocks Academy LLC, a childcare facility on Morris Road in Burke, a community just north of Diboll in Angelina County, Texas. Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman confirmed the death Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies and EMS were dispatched to the facility around 11 AM Tuesday after receiving a call about a child in medical distress.

Crews immediately transported the toddler to a hospital in Lufkin, from which he was transferred by air ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston for additional treatment. He died before midnight.

Sheriff Selman said no foul play is suspected. Daycare staff cooperated with investigators and provided all available information about the emergency.

"As with any incident involving serious injury or death to a person, law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene," Selman said. The information and evidence gathered are under review by the Angelina County District Attorney's Office as standard procedure.

The specific nature of the medical emergency has not been disclosed. The investigation is ongoing.