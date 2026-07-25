CBS Analyst Tony Romo Arrested On Suspicion Of OWI

Tony Romo, 46, was arrested Thursday evening on Interstate 43 in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, pulled over on a high-rise bridge while driving southbound at approximately 6:18 PM.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was booked and released from Milwaukee County Jail the same night. His court date is September 21.

He had been in Wisconsin for a legitimate reason. Earlier in the day, Romo, who is an avid golfer, participated in the Wisconsin State Amateur golf event in West Bend, roughly 35 miles from Milwaukee.

He grew up in Burlington, Wisconsin, about 35 miles south of Milwaukee, so he was home in his home state when the arrest occurred.

The relevant Wisconsin legal context: a first-offense OWI in Wisconsin is not a criminal charge. It is a civil offense typically resulting in a citation with fines between $150 and $300. Romo's mug shot showed him looking slightly amused.

CBS had no comment. Romo has been the network's lead NFL game analyst since 2017, following a Cowboys career that produced 34,183 passing yards and 248 touchdown passes. He made four Pro Bowls. He had never been arrested before Thursday.



