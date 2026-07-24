Le'Veon Moss Arrested After His Two-Year-Old Shot Himself With A Gun

Le'Veon Moss, 23, was arrested Monday in Baton Rouge and booked on one felony count of cruelty to juveniles after his 2-year-old son accessed a loaded handgun Moss had stored beneath his pillow and accidentally shot himself.

Baton Rouge Police responded to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital at approximately 1:51 PM after the child arrived with a gunshot wound.

Moss told investigators he was asleep in his bedroom when the child, who had been in bed with him, found the unsecured weapon and discharged it. Moss and his girlfriend then drove the child to the hospital. The severity of the child's injuries has not been released.

The arrest affidavit states that "due to Moss' negligence, a child under the age of seventeen suffered unjustifiable pain." Moss was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with bond set at $25,000. He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Moss was a Second-Team All-SEC running back at Texas A&M in 2024, rushing for 1,767 yards and 22 touchdowns over four seasons despite significant injuries including a torn ACL and MCL.

He went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft this spring, signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent and retired just four days later after participating in rookie minicamp.

This is his second arrest, he was booked on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in 2025 that was subsequently dismissed.