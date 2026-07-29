Actor Wang Kai Found Dead At His Home In Taipei

Taiwanese actor Wang Kai, whose real name was Wang Chien-lung, was found dead at his residence in Taipei's Da'an District on Sunday afternoon July 26 at the age of 43.

Officers arrived to find him unresponsive on the floor of a rooftop structure within his property. He showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigations found no signs of external injuries or forced entry. A formal forensic examination is underway and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Wang had wrapped filming for the Sanlih E-Television drama series Bittersweet Destiny at approximately 5 PM on Saturday, less than 24 hours before he was found.

The production company learned of his death from his agent Sunday morning before filming was scheduled to begin.

He began his acting career in 2001 with the popular idol drama Lavender, his television debut, and spent more than two decades building a steady career in Taiwanese drama.

He was known to audiences across Taiwan, Hong Kong and Southeast Asian markets that follow Taiwanese productions. He officially adopted the stage name Wang Kai in 2011. He was 43 years old and actively working when he died.

His family, the production of Bittersweet Destiny and the broader Taiwanese entertainment industry are mourning the loss.



