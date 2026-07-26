David Jonsson Is The New Black Panther And Will Play T'Challa's Son In Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios revealed its biggest announcement of San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, David Jonsson, the British actor who broke out in Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk, will play Toussaint, also known as T'Challa II, the adult son of the late Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa in Black Panther 3.

The film opens December 15, 2028, with Ryan Coogler returning to write and direct.

Jonsson walked onstage at Hall H alongside Letitia Wright and Winston Duke, both reprising their roles as Shuri and M'Baku, and humbly said thank you as thousands of fans roared.

The character he is playing was introduced as a child in the post-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where it was revealed T'Challa had a son named Toussaint with Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong'o.

That child is now grown, coming of age with eyes on the crown of Wakanda.

Denzel Washington is also in the cast, Coogler previously said he was writing a role specifically for Washington, who makes his MCU debut. Coogler also announced the film will be shot entirely on large-format celluloid film, a first for the entire MCU.

The first Black Panther grossed $1.3 billion globally and won three Academy Awards. Boseman's death in August 2020 reshaped the franchise entirely. Jonsson is now the man carrying it forward.



