Suri Cruise Has Legally Changed Her Last Name To Noelle

Suri Cruise, the 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, has legally dropped the Cruise surname and is now Suri Noelle, Page Six confirmed Monday through Pennsylvania voter registration records and court confirmation.

When Suri registered to vote in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania in October 2024 during her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University, she registered as "Suri Noelle." Pennsylvania courts confirmed to Page Six that voters must register with their legal name, confirming the change is official.

Noelle is Katie Holmes's middle name.

The first public sign of the change came at Suri's June 2024 graduation from LaGuardia High School in New York City, where her graduation pamphlet listed "Suri Noelle" rather than Suri Cruise.

The legal name change appears to have been completed before she moved to Pennsylvania for college.

Suri and Tom Cruise have been estranged since she was approximately seven years old following her parents' 2012 divorce. Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes married in 2006 and Suri is their only child together.

Reports in recent months suggested Cruise hoped to reconnect with his daughter in 2026. The name change suggests she had other plans. Neither Tom Cruise's representatives nor Katie Holmes have commented.