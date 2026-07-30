AMC Signs A $500 Million Deal With Netflix For 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff

AMC Global Media and Netflix announced Thursday a five-year, $500 million co-exclusive streaming rights deal for the entire Walking Dead Universe, 371 episodes across the original series and all six spinoffs, that will make Netflix a unified global destination for the franchise while simultaneously giving AMC+ the rights to stream the original series for the first time in 2027.

The deal is a significant expansion of what has existed since 2011, Netflix has carried the original Walking Dead for 15 years but never had the spinoffs.

Starting next year, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Dead City, The Ones Who Live, World Beyond and Tales of the Walking Dead all come to Netflix globally.

The agreement also expands the franchise to new Netflix territories including the UK, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

Netflix will pay approximately $25 million this year, $100 million annually from 2027 through 2030 and the remainder in 2031. AMC CEO Kristin Dolan said multiple major streamers looked at the rights before the company re-upped with Netflix.

The deal was announced alongside AMC's Q2 earnings, which missed estimates, net revenues of $547 million were down 9 percent year over year, but the company raised its full-year guidance specifically because of the Netflix payment and other distribution deals with YouTube and Comcast.