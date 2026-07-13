Aortic Dissection Is The Preliminary Cause Of Death For Lindsey Graham Who Died At 71

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina died Saturday evening July 11 at George Washington University Hospital after emergency personnel were dispatched to his Capitol Hill residence at approximately 8:27 PM for a report of chest pains.

Dispatch audio obtained by multiple outlets describes a cardiac arrest call shortly afterward, with CPR being performed by approximately 8:55 PM before Graham was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The DC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released preliminary findings Sunday. Graham died of an aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

An aortic dissection is a tear in the inner layer of the aorta, the body's largest artery, that allows blood to flow between the vessel walls and causes life-threatening internal bleeding. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease refers to the buildup of plaque that hardens and narrows the arteries over time.

His death certificate remains pending until toxicological and microscopic testing are complete.

His office said he died following "a brief and sudden illness." He was 71 years old.

Graham served South Carolina in the Senate since 2003, filling the seat once held by Strom Thurmond. He won four elections, worked closely with the Trump administration on foreign policy and Iran, had visited Ukraine ten times to advocate for American military support, and was seeking a fifth term.

Trump paid tribute on Truth Social, calling him "one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known."

He said he had spoken with Graham by phone Saturday evening after the senator returned from Ukraine. "Other than being tired he was fine," Trump said on Meet the Press Sunday.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will appoint an interim replacement under state law.

Graham's Senate seat was already up for election in November, the midterms proceed as scheduled. Flags over the Capitol flew at half-staff Sunday.