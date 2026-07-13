Jannik Sinner Defended His Wimbledon Title Coming From A Set Down To Beat Zverev

Jannik Sinner is the Wimbledon champion for the second consecutive year.

The world No. 1 lost the first set tiebreak 9-7 to second seed Alexander Zverev, responded immediately and won the next three sets to take the match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 across three hours and 46 minutes on Centre Court Sunday afternoon.

It was Sinner's fifth Grand Slam title. He becomes the tenth man in the Open Era to defend the Wimbledon title, joining Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, Bjorn Borg and a select few others on that specific list.

He fired 15 aces, won 80 percent of his first-serve points and faced a single break point all match.

He finished with 58 winners and 25 unforced errors. He was 44-3 for the year heading into the final. He is 24 years old.

Zverev had never won a set at Wimbledon before this fortnight. He left Centre Court having taken a set off the best player in the world in a Grand Slam final.

"I don't really like you anymore," Zverev joked in his runner-up speech. "I lost to you 10 times in a row." He added, with real feeling: "At 29 years old, it is the first time I actually believe I can win this trophy."

Sinner's coach Darren Cahill put it simply: "He's going to have a long, distinguished career.

He's going to put himself in a position to win more of these majors. It felt damn special, that's for sure."