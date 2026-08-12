Seth Trimble Commits To Louisville For A Fifth Year

Seth Trimble, the 6-foot-3 North Carolina guard who averaged 14 points and 3.8 assists last season, set his career high with 30 points against Louisville in February and hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to beat Duke with 0.4 seconds on the clock, committed to Louisville on Wednesday morning, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The transfer is only possible because of a Colorado federal district court ruling that granted players from the high school Class of 2022, who exhausted their fourth and final year of college eligibility in 2025-26, a fifth season.

The NCAA is appealing the decision and has made clear it will not issue a blanket waiver. If the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals upholds the injunction, Trimble plays for Louisville. If it overturns it, he does not.

A roster logjam at North Carolina, where the Tar Heels completed their transfer class with Cameron Fens, pushed Trimble out despite his strong final season.

He entered the portal in April, played five summer league games for the Washington Wizards averaging 10.8 points and committed to Louisville's Pat Kelsey.

He joins a Cardinals roster ESPN already ranked 12th in its Way-Too-Early Top 25. loaded with transfers Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Alvaro Folgueiras and Karter Knox. He will face his former UNC teammates twice in ACC play this season.