CPI Report: Inflation Hits 3.4% As Expected

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its July 2026 Consumer Price Index report Wednesday morning and the number that matters most, the monthly change, came in exactly where Wall Street expected: up 0.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Annual inflation held at 3.4 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from June. Core CPI, stripping out food and energy, rose 0.2 percent for the month and 2.5 percent year over year, also down 0.1 point and also exactly in line with the Dow Jones consensus.

The report tells a story of energy-fueled inflation slowly cooling. The sharp burst that followed the Iran conflict escalation in April and May, which drove oil above $79 a barrel and pushed annual inflation from 2.8 percent in March to 3.8 percent in May, is easing.

Both June and July showed tame monthly increases. Whether the trend holds depends almost entirely on where oil prices go from here.

Shelter remained the stubbornest component, accounting for roughly two-thirds of the headline monthly increase despite rising only 0.1 percent, held back by a 2.8 percent decline in lodging away from home.

The index that asks property owners what they could get in rent rose 0.3 percent. New vehicle prices edged up 0.1 percent. Airline fares jumped 2.2 percent.

The Fed does not meet again until September. It now has two consecutive moderate CPI prints to digest alongside July's jobs report before deciding whether to move on rates. Today's data keeps the "no need to hike" narrative intact.