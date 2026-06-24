Bode Miller Was Arrested In Idaho For Possessing Psilocybin Mushrooms

Bode Miller, the six-time Olympic medalist who won gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games and is widely considered the greatest American alpine ski racer of his generation, was arrested on June 6 in Fremont County, Idaho after a Fremont County Sheriff's deputy found a white dispensary bag containing 4.1 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in his possession.

The arrest was made public Tuesday when court records obtained by TMZ and Idaho station KTVB confirmed the charges.

Miller faces two misdemeanor counts: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He posted a $5,000 cash bond and has pleaded not guilty to both charges. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 29.

If convicted on both counts, he faces up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine under Idaho law, which classifies psilocybin as a Schedule I controlled substance, among the strictest drug laws in the country.

The probable cause affidavit notes that Miller acknowledged the mushrooms were illegal.

Miller, 48, was inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame in 2025.

He has not issued a public statement through his attorney or his representative, neither of whom responded to AP requests for comment.

Court records also show he paid a fine related to a separate speeding violation connected to the same traffic stop.