Cameron Boozer Drafted Third Overall By The Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies selected Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the third overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

Carlos Boozer, the two-time All-Star who was himself a Duke product and a 13-year NBA veteran averaging 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game across 861 career games, was in the building to watch his son hear his name called.

"I don't even know how to describe it honestly, man," Cameron said. "It's my moment, but it's our moment as a family."

Cameron Boozer, 18, is 6-foot-8, 253 pounds and universally considered the most NBA-ready player in the 2026 class.

In his lone season at Duke he averaged 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three, taking home the Wooden Award, the Naismith Award and the AP National Player of the Year as the unanimous choice.

ESPN's Jay Bilas called him "the best pure basketball player in the draft." He led Duke to a 29-2 regular season record before a heartbreaking Elite Eight exit to UConn.

Memphis comes in at a crossroads after finishing 25-57 last season.

The Grizzlies traded Jaren Jackson Jr. in February and Ja Morant's future with the team remains unresolved. Boozer joins Zach Edey, Cedric Coward and Jaylen Wells as the building blocks of what the franchise hopes is an accelerated rebuild.

Carlos Boozer's advice to his son on draft night was simple. "Take this moment, enjoy this moment."