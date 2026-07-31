Harrison Bader Is Out For The Season After Crashing His Scooter At 2AM

Harrison Bader, the San Francisco Giants outfielder who signed a two-year, $20.5 million contract in January and has played all of 30 games, made his already miserable 2026 season notably worse in the early hours of Sunday July 26.

At approximately 2 AM near Balboa Cafe at Greenwich and Fillmore in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood, Bader crashed his scooter into a San Francisco Fire Department fire engine.

A wheel rolled over his left foot, the same foot already shelved with plantar fasciitis since May 29. He was taken to a hospital.

Giants manager Tony Vitello confirmed Thursday that Bader will miss the rest of the 2026 season, but added the clarifying detail that this was already the case because of the plantar fasciitis.

The scooter accident made his existing foot situation worse, complicated his specialist evaluation in Indianapolis and required an MRI. It did not change the outcome. He was already done.

This is, remarkably, not Bader's first scooter-vehicle incident. In college at Florida, he was suspended following an episode in which he allegedly hit a parked Ford F-150.

The Giants are 45-61, have the fifth-worst record in baseball, and are now missing Bader, third baseman Casey Schmitt (torn meniscus), Matt Chapman (abdominal strain) and three pitchers to Tommy John surgery. It has been that kind of year.