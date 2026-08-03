Kevin Gausman Traded To The Chicago Cubs Prior To Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs acquired right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for two minor league prospects, Triple-A outfielder Brett Bateman and Class-A infielder Ty Southisene, giving Chicago the playoff-caliber starter they had been targeting all deadline season while confirming that Toronto, less than a year removed from winning the American League pennant, is officially in sell mode at 52-60.

Gausman, 35, is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA across 23 starts in 2026, results that look worse than they are, as his 3.51 FIP suggests significantly better underlying performance. He has a 3.83 ERA in 14 career playoff games. He enters free agency after the season.

He's a rental. The Cubs wanted him anyway because they desperately need rotation innings after a string of injuries, and his durability is the point, only Logan Webb has thrown more innings since 2021.

Gausman received a standing ovation leaving his final Blue Jays start Saturday at Rogers Centre. He could face Toronto as early as Thursday, the Cubs and Jays have a makeup game at Wrigley Field scheduled for that day.

His first game in the other dugout may come against the organization he helped reach a World Series just one year ago.