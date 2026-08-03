Ja'Lynn Polk Makes Shocking Announcement Before NFL Season Kickoff

Ja'Lynn Polk retired from the NFL at 24 years old on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints placed him on the reserve/retired list less than a week into training camp, ending a professional career that never got off the ground the way anyone hoped it would.

No reason has been given. Saints head coach Kellen Moore said Polk had been excused from the last two practices for personal reasons.

Polk was selected 37th overall by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Washington, where he had 1,159 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his final college season.

His NFL career produced 12 catches, 87 yards and two touchdowns across 15 rookie games, and then a shoulder injury requiring surgery ended his second season before it began, and a second shoulder injury in a 2025 preseason game required another procedure.

The Patriots traded him and a seventh-round pick to New Orleans last September for a sixth-rounder while he was on injured reserve. He never played a snap for the Saints.

New Orleans had been optimistic heading into camp. "Several people in the Saints organization said they were excited to see what Polk would do with his second opportunity," per the New Orleans Times-Picayune. They never found out.

He is 24 years old. The reasons are private. He has the rest of his life ahead of him.