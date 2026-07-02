Collin Sexton Is Signing With The Lakers On A Two-Year $19 Million Deal

Collin Sexton agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, joining a team that is in the middle of its most active free agency in years after LeBron James informed the franchise he would play elsewhere.

The deal includes a player option for the second season and was signed using the Lakers' room exception.

Sexton, 27, split last season between Charlotte and Chicago, and found his best form with the Bulls, averaging 17.5 points per game on 48.2 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 26 games after the trade deadline.

He is a career 39 percent shooter from three and one of the quickest guards in the league off the dribble, the kind of bench scorer who can create his own shot in situations where the offense needs a bucket.

The Lakers are rebuilding their roster around Anthony Davis at 33 and have signed four players Wednesday alone, Sexton, Quentin Grimes on a four-year deal, Sandro Mamukelashvili on a four-year deal and Walker Kessler via sign-and-trade from Utah.

The Sexton deal is being viewed as the best of the four, a clean room exception signing that gives the team's second unit an offensive engine without compromising future flexibility through the player option structure.

The Hoops Rumors sidebar from Wednesday's Sexton post tells the full picture of how fast the Lakers moved, Marcus Smart is going to Houston, LeBron is gone and a younger roster is being assembled around Davis and new head coach JJ Redick.