Mike Conley Is Signing With The Celtics

Mike Conley agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, becoming only the 14th player in NBA history to reach a 20th NBA season.

He is 38 years old. He was drafted in 2007 alongside Kevin Durant, Al Horford and Jeff Green, all four of them are still active, which is the kind of fact that makes a person feel a certain way about the passage of time.

Conley's production has steadily declined.

He averaged 4.5 points in 18.4 minutes per game for Minnesota this past season, career lows in both categories.

He was traded to Chicago at the deadline for salary reasons, repackaged to Charlotte, cut and then re-signed by the Timberwolves for the playoff run.

He emerged when injuries hit, started five games in the playoffs and had a 12-point, six-assist performance in a road win in San Antonio when the team needed him most.

That is why a team still wants him at 38. Not the stats. The wisdom, the calm and the ability to step into a playoff game after weeks on the bench and perform when it matters.

The Celtics, who traded Jaylen Brown for Paul George and signed Mitchell Robinson and Paul George this week, are building a championship contender.

Conley is the insurance policy and the locker room elder that every title-contending team needs, someone who has been everywhere, done everything, and still has something left to give.

Players who reached 20 NBA seasons include Vince Carter, Kevin Willis and Dirk Nowitzki. Conley joins that list next season.